Borussia Dortmund bus bomber jailed after being convicted of 28 counts of attempted murder
A German court has convicted a man on 28 counts of attempted murder over last year's attack on the Borussia Dortmund football team's bus.
The dpa news agency reported that the defendant, who has been identified only as Sergej W in line with German privacy rules, was sentenced to 14 years in prison by the Dortmund state court.
Dortmund defender Marc Bartra and a police officer were injured when three explosions hit the team's bus as it left a hotel in the western German city for a Champions League game on April 11 2017.
Prosecutors alleged that Sergej W took out a loan to place a bet that Borussia Dortmund's shares would drop in value, then bombed the bus and tried to disguise the attack as Islamic terrorism.
More to follow...
Press Association
Related Content
- Dortmund defender Marc Bartra tells bus attack trial: I feared for my life
- Borussia Dortmund bus bombing suspect admits attack but says he did not intend to kill or injure anyone
- 'In the span of maybe two seconds, I thought of my entire life' - Nuri Sahin recalls Dortmund bomb attack
- Borussia Dortmund bus attack suspect took out five-figure loan to bet on German team's stock dropping
- 'My players have shown incredible character' - Thomas Tuchel praises Dortmund players after harrowing week
- Dortmund bus bomb suspect 'bet on team's value dropping after attack'
- Dortmund bomb suspect 'didn't want to kill anyone'