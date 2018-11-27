News Europe

Tuesday 27 November 2018

Borussia Dortmund bus bomber jailed after being convicted of 28 counts of attempted murder

The damaged Borussia Dortmund bus Picture: AFP/Getty
Independent.ie Newsdesk

A German court has convicted a man on 28 counts of attempted murder over last year's attack on the Borussia Dortmund football team's bus.

The dpa news agency reported that the defendant, who has been identified only as Sergej W in line with German privacy rules, was sentenced to 14 years in prison by the Dortmund state court.

Dortmund defender Marc Bartra and a police officer were injured when three explosions hit the team's bus as it left a hotel in the western German city for a Champions League game on April 11 2017.

Prosecutors alleged that Sergej W took out a loan to place a bet that Borussia Dortmund's shares would drop in value, then bombed the bus and tried to disguise the attack as Islamic terrorism.

More to follow...

Sergej W waits for his verdict at a court in Dortmund, Germany REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
Press Association

