British Prime Minister Theresa May has launched a direct attack on Boris Johnson's alternative Brexit vision as government sources said it would "guarantee no deal and put jobs at risk".

Boris's latest plan 'will mean no deal and put jobs at risk'

On the eve of the Conservative Party conference, Mrs May refused to bow to her former foreign secretary's demands for a Canada-style deal as a Brexit plan B.

Downing Street pointed out that Mr Johnson, who has called on Mrs May to rip up the "backstop" agreement for Northern Ireland, was a member of the cabinet that agreed the backstop in December.

But allies of Mr Johnson hit back by suggesting the cabinet had been lied to by Mrs May's senior staff.

It came as Mr Johnson refused to rule out challenging Mrs May's leadership and MPs said there was a "50/50 chance" she would be ousted this year if she refuses to change tack on Brexit.

Yesterday Mr Johnson set out his vision for a "better Brexit" in which he advocated a "Super Canada" free trade agreement with the EU.

He said Mrs May should scrap the backstop agreement she made with Brussels in December, which would have placed a customs border between Northern Ireland and Britain if no other arrangements could be agreed.

But in a stinging riposte, a government source said: "Boris was a member of the cabinet that agreed the December Joint Report - and praised the PM for doing so - and was part of the committee that agreed the customs backstop. The truth is that reneging on those two things would simply guarantee no deal.

"So this is just another very lengthy article which doesn't offer any answers, rather, it regurgitates ideas which would damage our union of nations and put jobs at risk."

Chris Heaton-Harris, the Brexit minister, also weighed in, saying: "This is not a workable or negotiable plan for Brexit."

An ally of Mr Johnson hit back by saying that Mr Johnson and other ministers concerned about the backstop were given "direct assurances" by Mrs May's chief of staff Gavin Barwell and director of communications Robbie Gibb "that the December agreement categorically did not mean what is now claimed".

The source added: "The truth is that either Number 10 was conned by the EU or made false promises to cabinet ministers."

He denied that his latest intervention in the Brexit debate was "really about your own ambition" and said the prime minister "will go on for as long as she feels it necessary".

Irish Independent