Boris Johnson praises ‘military feat’ as he meets Volodymyr Zelensky on surprise visit to Kyiv

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a secret visit to Ukraine to offer President Volodymyr Zelensky a new aid package including armoured vehicles and anti-ship missiles as he praised Ukraine for “achieving the greatest feat of arms of the 21st century”.

Mr Johnson used the visit to promise a new package of aid for Ukraine, including 120 new armoured vehicles and an anti-ship missile system that could be used to fight Russian forces in Mariupol, on the south coast.

The trip was not announced to the media in advance, and revealed only when Ukraine’s embassy in the UK tweeted a photo of the two men with the caption: “Surprise.”

He is understood to have travelled to Poland under the cover of darkness on Friday night, then to Kyiv with just one aide from his private office, in addition to security personnel.

Officials at 10 Downing Street said the trip had been arranged as a “show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people” and the two men discussed “a new package of financial and military aid” and Britain’s “long-term support”.

Despite the Russian military’s declaration that it had given up attempting to capture Kyiv and would now focus on the east of Ukraine, troops have shelled the city’s suburbs within the last week.

Mr Johnson also promised to guarantee a further £385m (€461m) of World Bank lending to Ukraine, subject to UK parliament approval.

“It is a privilege to be able to travel to Ukraine and meet President Zelensky in person in Kyiv today,” Mr Johnson said. “Ukraine has defied the odds and pushed back Russian forces from the gates of Kyiv, achieving the greatest feat of arms of the 21st century.

“It is because of President Zelensky’s resolute leadership and the invincible heroism and courage of the Ukrainian people that Putin’s monstrous aims are being thwarted.

“I made clear that the UK stands unwaveringly with them in this ongoing fight, and we are in it for the long run.

© Telegraph Media Group Ltd (2022)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]