Boris Becker jailed: Rise and fall of a tennis superstar who conquered Wimbledon at 17

Boris Franz Becker was born in Leimen, a town in north-west Germany, in 1967.

He began playing tennis at a young age with fellow tennis star and future world number one Steffi Graf.

Both players are credited with making tennis a popular sport in their country.

Becker became a part of the German Tennis Federation in 1978 and turned professional in 1984.

A year later he won Wimbledon at the age of 17 after beating South African Kevin Curren and became a crowd favourite, affectionately nicknamed Boom Boom for his powerful ground strokes.

Becker was the first unseeded player and first German player to win Wimbledon, as well as the youngest male to win the title.

His claim to being the youngest male to win a Grand Slam tournament was taken from him by American Michael Chang at the French Open four years later.

He won Wimbledon again a year later and in 1989, and was a finalist there in 1988, 1990, 1991 and 1995.

He also helped his nation win the coveted Davis Cup in 1988 and 1989 and went on to win the Australian Open in 1991 and 1996.

Becker was ranked world number one in 1991 following his first Australian Open win, when he defeated the two-time defending champion Ivan Lendl in the final.

The tennis star announced his retirement following a straight- sets quarter-final defeat against Pat Rafter in 1999.

He went on to become a coach and became head coach for current world number one Novak Djokovic for three years from 2013.

During his 16-year professional tennis career, Becker was a six-time Grand Slam champion and collected 49 singles titles out of 77 finals.

He married Barbara Feltus in 1993 and the couple had two children – a son, Noah, who was born in 1994, and a daughter, Elias, born in 1999.

In December 2000 the couple announced they were separating.

A year later, following a High Court battle, Becker was forced to concede that he was the father of Russian model Angela Ermakova’s daughter Anna.

In 2002, Becker was convicted for tax evasion and attempted tax evasion in Germany.

Seven years later, he announced he was engaged to Dutch model Sharlely “Lilly” Kerssenberg.

She gave birth in 2010 to a son, Amadeus.

They announced their separation in 2018.

Becker, who has lived in the UK since 2012, continued to make headlines with

reports of financial trouble after he was declared bankrupt in 2017.