Border guards turn away men trying to flee military call-up

A man carries a bag on his head as travellers from Russia cross the border to Georgia at the Zemo Larsi/Verkhny Lars station, Georgia, yesterday. Photo: Irakli Gedenidze/Reuters

Russian border guards yesterday started blocking military-aged men from leaving the country as tens of thousands joined long queues to flee.

The Kremlin insisted it had no plans to close the border despite reports in local media that an order could follow the ongoing sham referendums in occupied Ukraine.

Around 300,000 men have reportedly fled the country already, the same number as Sergei Shoigu, the defence minister, said would be called up from military reservists to fight in Ukraine.

Satellite images released by Maxar showed a traffic jam stretching 16km from the border with Georgia.

Faced with mounting reports of men with no military background or with underlying conditions being drafted, the Kremlin yesterday admitted to “mistakes” in the mobilisation. “Those cases are being rectified,” Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, said. “We hope all the mistakes will be corrected.”

The first reports of Russian men turned away from the border emerged last night as rights activists shared photos of the papers being used to bar travellers from leaving because of the mobilisation drive.

In Moscow, Russian officials had lists of men due to be drafted that they prevented from boarding flights out of the country. At the Russia-Kyrgyzstan border, officials said they were sending men subject to enlistment to register with military officials before allowing them to cross, according to the state-run Tass news agency.

Russians’ desperate attempts to flee come amid reports that some of the men called up in recent days were not offered any significant military training and had already been sent to the front.

There were also concerns that Russia’s “referendums” to annex parts of eastern and southern Ukraine would push the Kremlin to officially announce martial law and seal the border.

The speculation has spurred tens of thousands of men to try to cross out of Russia before this evening when “voting” in Russia-occupied Ukraine is expected to close.

Human rights lawyers said yesterday they were getting reports that border guards were beginning to block men from leaving the country.

Pavel Chikov, a prominent human rights lawyer, published a border guard’s order, barring one man from crossing into Georgia.

In Kazakhstan, authorities reported three times as many daily border crossings as normal, and businesses started offering shelter to thousands of Russian men who descended on small border towns in recent days, taking up all hotel rooms and sending property prices through the roof.

At Upper Lars in the Caucasus, at least 5,000 cars were lining up yesterday waiting to cross into Georgia, according to Russian officials. Authorities on the Georgian side of the border said about 115,000 people and 37,000 cars crossed from Russia last week.

Earlier yesterday, Sergei Tskekov, a lawmaker from Crimea, said all men of fighting age should be barred from leaving the country.

Ella Pamfilova, the head of Russia’s election commission, said: “Let the rats who are running run. The ship will be ours, it’s gaining strength and clearly moving towards its target.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

