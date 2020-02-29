Boost for Merkel ally in race to take over as leader of CDU

A moderate ally of Angela Merkel consolidated his lead in the race to become leader of Germany's Christian Democrats (CDU) after securing the crucial endorsement of party members in Germany's most populous state.

Armin Laschet won the overwhelming support of the CDU in North Rhine-Westphalia as nominee for national party chairman and successor of Ms Merkel.

The battle for Ms Merkel's job is considered a two-horse race between Mr Laschet and Friedrich Merz, a millionaire businessman trying to pull the party to the right. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

