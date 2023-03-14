| 1.7°C Dublin

Book thief stole more than 1,000 manuscripts, including Sally Rooney’s Normal People

Sally Rooney's unpublished manuscript of 'Normal People' was one of those stolen by the fraudster. Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Expand

Josie Ensor

A ‘book lover’ accused of stealing unpublished manuscripts by Sally Rooney and Margaret Attwood did so to “cherish” them before anyone else, he claimed in court papers filed in the United States.

Filippo Bernardini (30) pleaded guilty to wire fraud for using deception to convince publishers to hand over more than 1,000 titles, including Rooney’s Normal People and Ian McEwan novels, from 2016 to 2022.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2023]

