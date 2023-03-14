Book thief stole more than 1,000 manuscripts, including Sally Rooney’s Normal People

A ‘book lover’ accused of stealing unpublished manuscripts by Sally Rooney and Margaret Attwood did so to “cherish” them before anyone else, he claimed in court papers filed in the United States.

Filippo Bernardini (30) pleaded guilty to wire fraud for using deception to convince publishers to hand over more than 1,000 titles, including Rooney’s Normal People and Ian McEwan novels, from 2016 to 2022.

The Italian pulled off the thefts by slightly altering email addresses of industry professionals, and would then trick those people with access to the manuscript that he sought into giving him an advance copy, federal prosecutors in Manhattan, New York, charged.

He wanted to ‘cherish them before they ended up in bookshops’

Mr Bernardini claimed that he saw the books being shared “between editors, managers, literary scouts, or even with people outside the industry” and questioned why he was unable to do the same.

He said in a statement filed last week that he never leaked the manuscripts that he obtained but “wanted to keep them close to my chest and be one of the fewest to cherish them before anyone else, before they ended up in bookshops”.

He added: “There were times when I read the manuscripts and I felt a special and unique connection with the author, almost like I was the editor of that book.”

Mr Bernardini’s lawyer, Jennifer Brown, wrote in a sentencing submission: “Why did he do it? Why would someone go to such lengths to obtain so many unpublished manuscripts and then do nothing with them?”

Mr Bernardini was hired by Simon & Schuster as a rights coordinator in 2019, where he stayed until the FBI arrested him for fraud at JFK Airport in New York in January 2022.

Simon & Schuster are not implicated in Mr Bernardini’s alleged crimes.

Mr Bernardini is set to be sentenced in April and could face up to 21 months in prison.