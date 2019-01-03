Body of girl (3) found as death toll in building collapse hits 21

Search crews have pulled more bodies from a huge pile of rubble at a collapsed Russian apartment building, bringing the death toll to 21.

The bodies found yesterday in the city of Magnitogorsk included a three-year-old girl, the emergencies ministry said.

An 11-month-old boy who was pulled alive from the wreckage on Tuesday, nearly 36 hours after the building collapsed, was in serious but stable condition in a children's hospital in Moscow.

He was flown about 1,400km to the capital in a plane dispatched by the Health Ministry, which said the boy suffered superficial head wounds but no apparent brain damage.

Authorities said 20 people who lived in the building remain unaccounted for, including five children.

But the prospects of finding any of them alive in the rubble appeared dim after two frigid nights in which temperatures fell to about -20C. However, a cat was pulled out alive yesterday afternoon.

Irish Independent