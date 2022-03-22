Bodies scattered in the streets but still Mariupol refuses to wave white flag

Mariupol has refused to wave the white flag. In a demonstration of astonishing collective courage, the besieged city declined yesterday to surrender and lay down its arms.

For almost a month, the port – its remaining 300,000 people now trapped – has been on the receiving end of a hellish Russian bombardment that has flattened much of it and left its remaining residents without water, food and power.

The last diplomat to leave said Mariupol could now be added to an unwanted list of cities “destroyed by war” that includes Guernica, Stalingrad and Grozny.

The Kremlin had issued Ukraine’s leaders a deadline of 5am Moscow time (2am GMT) to respond to its ultimatum to give in or suffer the consequences. Before the deadline had even passed, Mariupol had turned down the offer, showing heroic defiance.

“There can be no talk of any surrender, laying down of arms,” Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukrainian deputy prime minister, told the news outlet Ukrainian Pravda. “We have already informed the Russian side about this.”

Ukraine said Vladimir Putin could not be trusted. The city would fight “to the last soldier”.

A plan to evacuate 350 children from orphanages in Mariupol to dormitories and boarding schools in safer areas of Ukraine had been rejected by Moscow.

Ms Vereshchuk said that instead the enemy’s troops were “abducting” the city’s children and “deporting” them to Russia. “They are going to forcibly take 350 children to Russia without letting us pick them up,” said Ms Vereshchuk. “We ask clearly to give us a corridor and we tell them which boarding school we are going to, and why. Then they’re immediately taking those children to Russia. This is terrorism.”

Russia’s request for Mariupol to surrender had been contained in a letter copied to the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross. “There are eight pages of revisiting history and other delusional things,” said Ms Vereshchuk, describing the request to surrender as “Russian manipulation” and “hostage-taking”.

Pyotr Andryushchenko, an adviser to the Mariupol mayor, also rejected surrender. He said: “We’re not interested in ultimatums. We don’t know how to react to another TV stunt. Are we supposed to react to every single thing they say on Russian state TV?”

The Ukrainian government, he said, was desperately trying to negotiate a recognised cease-fire and humanitarian corridor with a Russian delegation.

Of the ultimatum to surrender, he said: “I don’t know how we’re supposed to read [this] when our city stands in ruins, when it’s completely destroyed and when we’re facing a genocide.”

On Facebook, Mr Andryushchenko was less circumspect, cursing the Russians.

The Azov regiment, the far-Right group under Ukraine’s National Guard helping to protect the city, said it would never give in, despite the attritional war being waged on Mariupol.

“Bombs are falling every 10 minutes; Russian navy warships are shelling,” said Capt Svyatoslav Palamar, adamant that “Mariupol will remain a Ukrainian city”. He made a plea to the West for ammunition, anti-tank and air defence weapons systems before it was too late. In a statement on Telegram, Mariupol city council said the Ukraine military was still blowing up tanks (two in 24 hours) as well as an “enemy boat”, in this case a “Raptor” warship.

Military experts privately fear Mariupol’s fate is sealed and that any lethal aid that can reach southern Ukraine should be directed for the use of protecting Odessa, its key Black Sea Port. When – or if – Mariupol falls, Moscow would have secured a land corridor stretching from the Crimea, annexed in 2014, to mainland Russia with Ukraine cut off from access to the Sea of Azov, separated from the Black Sea by the Kerch Strait.

Russia had ordered Mariupol’s surrender in return for allowing tens of thousands of civilians to leave. The offer had come from the Russian Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, who had laid out the terms late on Sunday night in a televised broadcast.

Ukrainian troops and ‘foreign mercenaries’ who laid down their arms and raised white flags would be allowed to leave via ‘humanitarian corridors’. Civilians would then be evacuated afterwards. He gave Ukraine until 5am - his time in Moscow - to respond.

Col-Gen Mizintsev, the head of the Russian National Defence Control Centre, said at a briefing of journalists that Mariupol now had a “historic choice”, and that he hoped – seemingly without irony – that Mariupol’s city leaders would act with a “sense of compassion” and surrender. In words aimed at the Ukraine government and army, he said: “It is you who now have the right to make a historic choice – either you are with your people, or you are with the bandits.”

The general said the Kremlin was offering two routes out of Mariupol – one of them heading east towards Russia and the other to western Ukraine. The consequences of refusing to surrender were not spelled out.

Those who stay behind face Russian terror, should Putin’s forces seize the city. Mobile phone footage posted on Twitter yesterday afternoon showed a Russian tank on manoeuvres in a residential street in Mariupol, smoke and flames billowing from buildings around it.

The Donetsk People’s Republic, a self-proclaimed, Russian-separatist state recognised by Mr Putin before the war began, warned of the repercussions for any Ukrainian staying out in Mariupol, a city which incidentally is Russian-speaking.

Anyone staying, said Daria Morozova, who has the extraordinary title of commissioner for human rights in the Donetsk People’s Republic, would face a military tribunal for “all the crimes of the Ukrainian national battalions”.

According to a Russian state-owned news agency, Ms Morozova said: “After a complete cleansing of Mariupol, our team and law enforcement agencies of the Donetsk People’s Republic will enter the city.

“We will continue the same work that is now being carried out in all the liberated territories, in particular in the city of Volnovakha. And all those who have broken the law, all those who have violated the Geneva Convention and the norms of international law, and, in principle, their own Ukrainian legislation, face trial. This will be considered at a future tribunal, we will not back down.”

The prospect of military tribunals is chilling. In 2014, following the annexation of Crimea and the seizure of parts of eastern Ukraine, warlords oversaw ad hoc tribunals in which residents were summarily executed. In one case, a man accused of stealing clothes from an abandoned house in the city of Slovyansk was killed. When the separatists withdrew from Slovyansk, forensic teams uncovered evidence of a mass grave containing the corpses of 20 people executed.

The situation is dire in Mariupol. The city will struggle to hold out but even Russia believes a further week of intense fighting is expected. Denis Pushilin, the leader of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic, said: “I am not so optimistic that two or three days or even a week will close the issue. Unfortunately, no, the city is big.”

Ukraine has claimed that as much as 90pc of the buildings in Mariupol have been either damaged or destroyed, almost no edifice untouched. Buildings that have offered shelter – such as the historic theatre or the art school – have been reduced to rubble; the city’s main maternity and children’s hospital bombed 11 days ago.

The European Union said yesterday that “what’s happening in Mariupol is a massive war crime” while a Greek diplomat, and the last foreign official to leave, lamented the city’s destruction.

Manolis Androulakis, Greek Consul General in Mariupol, told reporters on his return to Athens: “Mariupol will be included in a list of cities in the world that were completely destroyed by the war, such as Guernica, Stalingrad, Grozny, Aleppo,” adding: “Right now, civilians are hit blindly and helplessly.” He had witnessed scattered human limbs on the city’s streets.

The West is keen for Mariupol to hold out as long as it can, diverting Russian troops from its other fronts in Ukraine while wearing down its forces. Putin’s invasion has largely stalled in the face of fierce resistance. “It’s had the effect of him [Putin] moving his forces into a woodchipper,” said Lloyd Austin, US defence secretary.

Oleksiy Reznikov, Ukraine’s defence minister, praised the city’s sacrifice. “Today Mariupol is saving Kyiv, Dnipro and Odessa. Everyone must understand this,” he said.

Russia understands the strategic importance of capturing Mariupol, using the port to ship in fresh supplies to feed its invasion.

With the city cut off from communication, the horror plays out in part on social media. On Twitter, Nadia Sukhorukova, a resident, posted: “I am sure I will die soon. It is a matter of a few days. In this city, everyone is constantly waiting for death. I just want it not to be too scary.”

She talks of no longer being “afraid to look around any more” describing “the flames [that have] already devoured five floors and are slowly chewing the sixth’’ of the apartment building opposite. She said there had been a direct hit on the fire department. “Rescuers died. One woman got her arm, leg, and head torn off. I dream that my body parts will remain in place, even after the aerial bomb explosion,” wrote Ms Sukhorukova.

She talks of life sheltering in basements, explaining: “It’s getting harder for them to survive by the day. No water, no food, no light, they can’t go outside.”

Refugees from Mariupol described the horrors they had left behind and the terrifying journeys they had made to escape.

The choice is a difficult one: to stay and try to survive the indiscriminate bombing or run the risk of Russian checkpoints, snipers and shelling of the road to Zaporizhzhya.

Large numbers remain trapped, because there is no fuel left in Mariupol to fill their cars.

Each car leaving Mariupol had braved a dozen or more Russian checkpoints during their flight from the city.

A man called Evgeny said he had run a gauntlet of 20 to 25 checkpoints as he fled the city. “I was nervous every time I had to get out of the car.”



Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian president, will not sanction Mariupol’s surrender.

“Ukraine cannot fulfil Russia’s ultimatum. It is necessary to destroy us all, then their ultimatum will be fulfilled. For example, give Kharkiv, Mariupol or Kyiv. Neither Kharkiv, nor Mariupol, nor Kyiv, nor I, the president, can do it. The people themselves protect our state,” said the president in an interview published last night. Ukraine remains defiant. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)