Saturday 18 August 2018

Bodies of three family members, including a child, found in rubble of Genoa bridge collapse - reports

Today has been declared a national day of mourning in Italy

Firefighters work to remove debris from the collapsed Morandi highway bridge, in Genoa, Italy (Luca Zennaro/ANSA via AP)
A view of the collapsed Morandi highway bridge in Genoa, Italy (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Firefighters work on the collapsed Morandi highway bridge, in Genoa, Italy (Luca Zennaro/ANSA via AP)
The scene in Genoa where the Morandi Bridge collapsed during torrential rain
Rescues work among the debris of the collapsed Morandi highway bridge in Genoa, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. (Luca Zennaro/ANSA via AP)
A view of the collapsed Morandi highway bridge in Genoa, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. (Luca Zennaro/ANSA via AP)
Rescues work among the debris of the collapsed Morandi highway bridge in Genoa, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. (Luca Zennaro/ANSA via AP)
A motorway bridge which collapsed on Tuesday near the northern Italian port city of Genoa
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Three more bodies have been found in the rubble of the Genoa bridge collapse, raising the death toll to 41, according to Italian media.

Genoa's prefect's office could not confirm the reports by the Ansa news agency and other Italian news media that the bodies were found by recovery workers overnight.

Ansa said the bodies were found inside a car smashed under a huge block of concrete from the collapse on Tuesday.

It said they were three family members, including a child, who had been travelling for a holiday when their car, with about 30 other vehicles, plunged when the bridge gave way.

Two other people are believed to be still missing as recovery work continues.

More to follow...

A picture taken on August 14, 2018 in Genoa shows a view of the Ponte Morandi motorway bridge, after one of its section collapsed Photo: ANDREA LEONI/AFP/Getty Images
A picture taken on August 14, 2018 in Genoa shows a view of the Ponte Morandi motorway bridge, after one of its section collapsed Photo: ANDREA LEONI/AFP/Getty Images
Rescues work among the debris of the collapsed Morandi highway bridge in Genoa, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. (Luca Zennaro/ANSA via AP)
Rescues work among the debris of the collapsed Morandi highway bridge in Genoa, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. (Luca Zennaro/ANSA via AP)
Rescues work among the debris of the collapsed Morandi highway bridge in Genoa, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. (Luca Zennaro/ANSA via AP)
Rescues work among the debris of the collapsed Morandi highway bridge in Genoa, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. (Luca Zennaro/ANSA via AP)

Press Association

