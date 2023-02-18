| 11.4°C Dublin

Bodies of 18 people found in abandoned truck in Bulgaria

An ambulance leaves the site where the bodies were found. Photo: Stoyan Nenov Expand

Police in Bulgaria have discovered an abandoned truck containing the bodies of 18 migrants, who appeared to have suffocated to death.

The Interior Ministry said that according to initial information, the truck was carrying about 40 migrants and the survivors were taken to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment.

