Six German tourists died when a suspected drunk driver crashed his car into a group of people in a town in northern Italy.

'Bodies fly in air' as suspected drunk driver kills six in ski resort

Eleven others were injured, some seriously, during the early hours in the small town of Luttach in South Tyrol.

The 27-year-old driver of the car failed a breath test for alcohol, registering more than four times the maximum level, police said. He was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter.

According to the website of Italian daily 'Corriere della Sera', when told in hospital of the scale of the incident the driver said he wanted to commit suicide.

