'Bodies fly in air' as suspected drunk driver kills six in ski resort
Six German tourists died when a suspected drunk driver crashed his car into a group of people in a town in northern Italy.
Eleven others were injured, some seriously, during the early hours in the small town of Luttach in South Tyrol.
The 27-year-old driver of the car failed a breath test for alcohol, registering more than four times the maximum level, police said. He was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter.
According to the website of Italian daily 'Corriere della Sera', when told in hospital of the scale of the incident the driver said he wanted to commit suicide.
The victims, all in their early 20s, were on a group skiing holiday and were mostly from the north-west German state of North Rhine-Westphalia.
The tourists were close to a parked bus that had brought them back from a night out when the car crashed into them, sending bodies flying into the air.
"It was like a scene from a battlefield," one fireman said.
Meanwhile in the US, a deadly crash involving a passenger bus, trucks and several other vehicles in Pennsylvania left at least five dead and dozens injured.
Officials said at least 60 people, ranging in age from seven to 52 years, were hospitalised during the crash in the early hours in Westmoreland County, around 50km east of Pittsburgh.
