'Blade Runner' star Hauer dies aged 75

Dutch film actor Rutger Hauer, who specialised in thoughtful, menacing roles, including a memorable turn as a murderous android in 'Blade Runner' opposite Harrison Ford, has died. He was 75.

Dutch film actor Rutger Hauer, who specialised in thoughtful, menacing roles, including a memorable turn as a murderous android in 'Blade Runner' opposite Harrison Ford, has died. He was 75.

Hauer's agent, Steve Kenis, said yesterday the actor died on July 19 at his home in the Netherlands.

Rutger Hauer (Yui Mok/PA)

Hauer's roles included a terrorist in 'Nighthawks' with Sylvester Stallone, Cardinal Roark in 'Sin City' and playing an evil corporate executive in 'Batman Begins'. He was in the big-budget 1985 fantasy 'Ladyhawke', portrayed a menacing hitchhiker picked up by a murderer in 'The Hitcher' and won a supporting-actor Golden Globe award in 1988 for 'Escape from Sobibor'.

Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro called Hauer "an intense, deep, genuine and magnetic actor that brought truth, power and beauty to his films". He is survived by wife, Ineke ten Cate, and a daughter, actress Aysha Hauer.

Irish Independent