Blackouts in Kyiv as drone attack in Russia sets fire to oil storage tank

  • Kyiv region facing among the most emergency blackouts

  • U.S. to enlist executives' help on Ukraine

  • energy assets

  • Moscow: Ukrainian drones attack air bases in Russia, 3 dead

Pavel Polityuk and Oleksandr Kozhukhar

A drone attack on an airfield in Russia's Kursk region set fire to an oil storage tank, a governor said on Tuesday, a day after Russia accused Ukraine of audacious drone attacks on two military airfields deep inside Russian territory.

Roman Starovoyt, the governor of the Kursk region bordering Ukraine, said on the Telegram messaging app there were no casualties from the attack and the fire was "localised". Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reports.

