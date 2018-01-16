'Black Widow' accused of killing old men for cash

Patricia Dagorn (57) was accused of ensnaring elderly men via dating agencies, while posing as a gems expert. Two men were found dead in 2011 on the Cote d'Azur, two others survived, but had been drugged.

Dagorn is already in prison for theft, fraud and sequestration involving an elderly victim in France in 2012.

She has now been charged with the murder of Michel Kneffel, with whom she had been living at a residential hotel in Nice, and whose body was discovered in July 2011. Police there found vials of Valium and documents of a string of men in her belongings, including bank accounts and identity cards.