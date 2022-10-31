Black-shirt tribute marks centenary of Mussolini’s March on Rome

Black-shirted marchers salute as they gather in Predappio, Italy, where dictator Benito Mussolini was born to commemorate the hundredth anniversary of the March on Rome. Photo: Flavio Lo Scalzo/Reuters

Several thousand black-clad fascist sympathisers chanted and sang in praise of the late Italian dictator Benito Mussolini yesterday as they marched to his crypt, 100 years after Mussolini entered Rome and completed a bloodless coup that gave rise to two decades of fascist rule.

The crowd of up to 4,000 marchers, many sporting fascist symbols and singing hymns from Italy’s colonial era, was bigger than in the recent past, as the fascist nostalgics celebrated the centenary of the March on Rome.

On October 28, 1922, black-shirted fascists entered the Italian capital, launching a putsch that culminated two days later when Italy’s king handed Mussolini the mandate to start a new government.

The crowd in Predappio, Mussolini’s birthplace and final resting place in the northern Emilia-Romagna region, also were apparently emboldened by the fact that a party with neo-fascist roots is heading an Italian government for the first time since World War II.

Organisers warned participants, who arrived from as far away as Rome, Belgium and the United States, not to flash the Roman salute used by the Fascists, or they would risk prosecution.

Still, some couldn’t resist as the crowd stopped outside the cemetery where Mussolini is laid to rest to listen to prayers and greetings from Mussolini’s great-granddaughter, Orsola.



She listed her great-grandfather’s accomplishments, citing an infrastructure boom that built schools, hospitals and public buildings, reclaimed malaria-infested swamps for cities, and the extension of a pension system to non-government workers. She was joined by her sister Vittoria, who led the crowd in a prayer.

The crowd gave a final shout of “Duce, Duce, Duce!” Mussolini’s honorific as Italy’s dictator.

Anti-fascist campaigners held a march in Predappio on Friday, to mark the anniversary of the liberation of the town – and to prevent the fascists from marching on the exact anniversary of the March on Rome.

Inside the cemetery yesterday, admirers queued to enter his crypt. Each was given a memory card signed by his great-granddaughters with a photo of a smiling Mussolini holding his gloved hand high in a Roman salute. “History will prove me right,” the card reads.

Italy’s failure to fully come to terms with its fascist past has never been more stark than now, as Italy’s new premier Giorgia Meloni seeks to distance her far-right Brothers of Italy party from its neo-fascist roots.

This week, she decried fascism’s anti-democratic nature and called its racial laws, which sent thousands of Italian Jews to Nazi death camps, “a low point”.

Historians would also add Mussolini’s alliance with Nazi Germany and Japan in World War II and his disastrous colonial campaign in Africa to fascism’s devastating legacies.

Now in power, Ms Meloni is seeking a moderate course for a new centre-right government that includes Matteo Salvini’s League party and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia. But her victory gives far-right activists a sense of vindication.