Bittersweet gold as Ukrainian high jump star victorious at World Indoor Championships

Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh scored an emotional win in the women’s high jump at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, with the Olympic medallist clearing 2.02m to take gold as the war rages on in her home nation.

Mahuchikh was at home in Dnipro on February 24 when she awoke at 4:30am to the sounds of explosions. “Even before I called my parents, I understood that this was war,” she said. “I cannot describe in words what I felt at that moment, and I wish nobody in the world will have the same or even similar feelings.”

Still, she found a way to keep training, and a collaboration between World Athletics and the Ukrainian, Romanian and Serbian federations saw her make a three-day, 2,000km journey to Belgrade last week.

Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh in action during the women's high jump final. Picture: Reuters

Whatsapp Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh in action during the women's high jump final. Picture: Reuters

“Hundreds of phone calls, many changes of direction, explosions, fires, and air raid sirens,” she said. “I would like to think that it was just nightmarish dream, but this is reality of getting anywhere in my country even today. This is the reality of the war.”

Her chief rival at global level, Olympic champion Mariya Lasitskene, was absent due to the current ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes competing at international events.