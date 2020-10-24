Billy Kelleher calls out "reprehensible" actions of Polish police following abortion protests

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher condemned authorities in Poland following recent protests across the country surrounding abortion.

There were clashes last night between the police and left-wing MEP Robert Biedroń, who unsuccessfully ran for president in Poland in the summer. Mr Kelleher spoke out against the treatment of Mr Biedroń.

“This is reprehensible from the Polish authorities. Robert Biedroń is a great advocate for a progressive Poland,” he tweeted. “No one should be attacked by police while peacefully protesting.”

Mr Biedroń also took to Twitter to express his frustration, saying that Poles had gone out last night to protest for their fundamental rights.

“The police use pepper spray, use unjustified aggression and torment people, and prevent the performance of a parliamentary mandate,” he said. “I have only one question - are you not ashamed?”

In total, 15 people were arrested across the country following demonstrations sparked by the supreme court ruling that it’s unconstitutional to perform an abortion in situations where there is severe damage to the foetus.

The ruling Law and Justice party has increasingly adopted more socially conservative positions, with the current Polish president Andrzej Duda saying that LGBT “ideology” is worse than communism, during his election campaign in June.

Mr Biedroń ran against him, and was notably the only openly gay candidate in the race. However, the Polish MEP did not make it past the first round of voting, receiving only around 2pc of the vote.

In the wake of his anti-LGBT+ comments, Mr Duda tried to organise a meeting between them, but Mr Biedroń rejected him saying: “I feel he intends to use us to save his image.”

Currently, only gatherings of ten people are permitted in Poland due to the ongoing pandemic. However, Mr Biedroń criticised the Polish prime minister for fighting women instead of Covid.

“We will not let go and we will win respect and respect for human rights - regardless of whether PiS [Law and Justice party] wants it or not,” he tweeted.

