Billionaire Richard Branson visits bombed Ukrainian airport in hope of replacing cargo plane

Richard Branson visited a bombed airport outside Kyiv yesterday for discussions about rebuilding the site – which once hosted the world’s largest cargo plane.

Mr Branson, the founder of Virgin Group, was pictured walking around the Antonov terminal at Hostomel, a city that experienced heavy fighting and was briefly occupied by Russian troops.

Taras Dumenko, mayor of Hostomel, yesterday wrote on Facebook that he had shown the billionaire the airport.

“Richard Branson has been steadfast in his support of Ukraine, its sovereignty, territorial integrity, advocating for the toughest sanctions against Russia, its leaders and economy,” he wrote. Mr Branson also spoke to local officials and Ukraine’s state-owned weapons manufacturer about rebuilding the airport.

The airfield hosted ‘Mriya’, the world’s largest cargo plane, which was destroyed in the fighting.

Officials say ‘Mriya’ (which means ‘dream’ in Ukrainian) was beyond repair – but Ukraine’s President Zelensky has since said it is a “matter of ambition” to build a replacement.

In 2020 ‘Mriya’ was used to ferry much-needed PPE to Ireland at the height of the Covid lockdowns.

Mr Branson is a vocal supporter of Ukraine. In an article published on the day of the invasion in February, he lashed out at Vladimir Putin for an “unilateral, unprovoked act of aggression”, and expressed solidarity with Russians opposed to the war.

He also called for “crippling sanctions” against Russia to defeat a rise of totalitarianism in Europe.

Russian forces battled yesterday to surround the Ukrainian military’s last stronghold in a long-contested eastern province, as shock reverberated from the Russian airstrike on a shopping mall that killed at least 18 in the centre of the country two days earlier.

Moscow’s battle to wrest the entire Donbas region from Ukraine has seen Russian forces push toward two villages south of Lysychansk, while Ukrainian troops fought to prevent their encirclement.

Russian forces appear to be making “incremental advances” in their attempt to capture Lysychansk – the last city in the Luhansk province under Ukrainian control – following the retreat of Ukraine’s forces from the nearby city of Sievierodonetsk.

Russian troops and their separatist allies control 95pc of Luhansk and about half of Donetsk, the two provinces that make up the mostly Russian-speaking Donbas.

The latest assessment by the Institute for the Study of War, a US-based think tank said the Ukrainians were likely in a fighting withdrawal to seek more defensible positions while draining Russian resources.

Avril Haines, the US director of national intelligence, said Russia “may think time is on its side” due to the escalating costs borne by the West and fatigue as the war grows longer.

The most likely scenario, she said, is a “grinding struggle” in which Russia consolidates its hold over south Ukraine by autumn.

