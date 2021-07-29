Billionaire Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich ‘is not Vladimir Putin’s cashier’, court told

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich is not President Vladimir Putin’s “cashier”, nor did he buy Chelsea FC as a vehicle to corrupt the West, his lawyer told England’s High Court in a defamation hearing.

In a 2020 book, British journalist Catherine Belton chronicles Putin’s rise to power and how many of his associates from the former Soviet spy services rose to positions of wealth and influence after he won the top Kremlin job in 1999.

A lawyer for Mr Abramovich told the court that passages in the book, Putin’s People: How the KGB Took Back Russia and then Took on the West, published by HarperCollins, were clearly defamatory. Mr Abramovich is suing HarperCollins and Ms Belton.

“The claimant is described in the book as Putin’s cashier and the custodian of Kremlin slush funds,” Hugh Tomlinson, a lawyer for Mr Abramovich, told the High Court. “What is said to be happening is that Mr Abramovich is making his wealth available to Putin, secretly to Putin and his cronies – that is the view the reasonable and ordinary reader would take.”

HarperCollins has said it would “robustly defend this acclaimed and ground-breaking book and the right to report on matters of considerable public interest”.

Ms Belton is a former Financial Times Moscow correspondent and now a Reuters special correspondent. The author, who attended the hearing, declined to comment.

Law firm Wiggin is representing HarperCollins.

Mr Tomlinson said Ms Belton’s book relied on what he described as “unreliable” sources such as Sergei Pugachev, a Russian businessman who later fell foul of the Kremlin.

He said the book alleged that Mr Putin ordered Mr Abramovich to buy Chelsea FC as “part of a scheme to corrupt the West” and to “build a bulkhead of Russian influence”.

“The reasonable reader would inevitably come out with the view that Roman Abramovich was instructed to buy Chelsea so he was being used as the acceptable face of a corrupt and dangerous regime,” Mr Tomlinson said.

Lawyers for Rosneft, Russia’s biggest oil company, also argued that the book alleged Rosneft used Russia to engage in “organised theft” of Yukos, once Russia’s biggest oil company.