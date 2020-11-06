Bill aims to give Putin lifetime immunity from prosecution for criminal activity

Russian ex-presidents’ immunity from criminal prosecution could be extended to any offences committed in their lifetimes, not merely while in office, under a bill submitted to parliament on yesterday

Published on a government website, it is one of several being introduced following constitutional reforms that, among other things, allow President Vladimir Putin to run again when his term ends in 2024.

The draft legislation is being carefully studied for clues as to what Mr Putin, who has dominated the country’s politics for more than two decades, plans to do in 2024.

Former presidents already enjoy lifetime immunity for crimes committed in office under legislation adopted after Russia’s first post-Soviet president, Boris Yeltsin, handed the reins of power to Mr Putin at the turn of the century.

The new bill would also make it harder to revoke ex-presidents’ expanded immunity.

It would require the upper house of parliament to vote overwhelmingly to revoke it on the strength of accusations by the lower house that the president had committed treason or another serious crime.

The constitution will allow Mr Putin’s term limit to be reset to zero in four years and permit him to seek a new six-year term, and again in 2030.

By the time of the 2036 election, the Russian President would be 83.

During the public vote over the summer, eight-in-ten Russians supported the move.

Separately, Russian police raided the Moscow offices of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation and state bailiffs said a criminal investigation had been opened against the group’s director.

Mr Navalny, who is convalescing in Germany after his alleged poisoning with a novichok nerve agent in Russia, posted images on social media of law enforcement officers at his group’s offices in a business centre in the capital.

Bailiffs were quoted as saying the raid was linked to a criminal case against Ivan Zhdanov, director of Mr Navalny’s group, for failing to implement a court order, an apparent reference to a lawsuit payout.

A court in Moscow ordered Mr Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation and Navalny supporter Lyubov Sobol last month each to pay 29 million roubles (€317,000) for libelling the Moscow Schoolchild catering company.

The Kremlin’s critics have cast those lawsuits, as well as a series of mass police raids, as part of a coordinated campaign aimed at crippling their activities. Russian authorities deny that.

