Biden calls on Putin to reduce tensions on Ukraine border​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces fires in an attempt to shoot down an alleged unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Donetsk, Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits positions of armed forces near the frontline with Russian-backed separatists during his working trip in Donbass region, Ukraine

Ukrainian soldiers on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Donetsk, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters

US President Joe Biden called on Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday to reduce tensions stirred by a Russian military build-up on Ukraine’s border and proposed a summit of the estranged leaders to tackle a raft of disputes.

The White House and the Kremlin reported only the second conversation between the two since Mr Biden took office in January, after Western officials urged Moscow to end the build-up and Russia, in words recalling the Cold War, said its “adversary” should keep US warships well away from the Crimea region.

Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and fighting has increased in recent weeks in eastern Ukraine, where forces have battled Russian-backed separatists in a seven-year conflict that Kiev says has killed 14,000 people.

In a sign of concern about tensions spinning out of control in the Ukraine crisis, Mr Biden phoned Mr Putin to propose they meet in a third country while underlining US commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“President Biden also made clear that the United States will act firmly in defense of its national interests in response to Russia’s actions, such as cyber intrusions and election interference,” the White House said in a statement.

“The president voiced our concerns over the sudden Russian military build-up in occupied Crimea and on Ukraine’s borders, and called on Russia to de-escalate tensions,” it said.

Mr Biden also reaffirmed a goal to build “a stable and predictable relationship” with Russia and said a meeting in the coming months could address “the full range of issues” facing the two world powers, the statement said.

The Kremlin said in its account of the call that Mr Biden told Mr Putin he wanted to normalise relations and to co-operate on arms control, Iran’s nuclear programme, Afghanistan and climate change. It confirmed Mr Biden had proposed a high-level meeting but did not indicate how the Russian leader responded.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in Brussels for talks with Nato leaders and Ukraine’s foreign minister, echoed Mr Biden, saying Washington stood firmly behind Ukraine.

Mr Blinken also said he would discuss Kiev’s ambitions to one day join Nato – although France and Germany have long worried that bringing the former Soviet republic into the Western alliance would antagonise Russia. “The United States is our adversary and does everything it can to undermine Russia’s position on the world stage,” Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies yesterday.

His remarks suggest that the diplomatic niceties which the old Cold War enemies have generally sought to observe in recent decades is fraying, and that Russia would robustly push back against what it regards as unacceptable US interference in its geographical sphere of influence.

Two US warships are due to arrive in the Black Sea this week in response to what US and Nato officials say is the largest massing of Russian forces – with thousands of combat-ready troops – since Moscow seized Crimea from Ukraine.

“ We warn the US that it will be better for them to stay far away from Crimea and our Black Sea coast,” Mr Ryabkov said. “It will be for their own good.” He called the US deployment a provocation designed to test Russian nerves.

Mr Blinken met Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Brussels after Group of Seven foreign ministers condemned what they said was the unexplained rise in Russian troop numbers.

Echoing Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who met Mr Kuleba earlier, Mr Blinken said Moscow’s military actions on Ukraine’s doorstep were “very provocative”.

Online Editors