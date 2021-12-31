Biden speaks with Putin in bid to de-escalate Ukraine tensions

A Russian soldier takes part in drills at the Kadamovskiy firing range in the Rostov region in southern Russia

A Russian soldier takes part in drills at the Kadamovskiy firing range in the Rostov region in southern Russia

Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin spoke by phone yesterday about the Russian troop build-up near Ukraine, a new round of leader-to-leader talks that came as the Kremlin stepped up calls for security guarantees and test-fired hypersonic missiles to underscore its demands.

Mr Putin requested the call, the second between the leaders this month, ahead of scheduled talks between senior US and Russian officials set for January 10 in Geneva.

Russia has made clear it wants a written commitment that Ukraine will never be allowed to join Nato and that the alliance’s military equipment will not be positioned in former Soviet states, demands the Biden administration has made clear are non-starters.

The White House indicated Mr Biden would reiterate to Mr Putin that a diplomatic path remains open, even as the Russians have moved an estimated 100,000 troops toward Ukraine and Kremlin officials have turned up the volume on demands for new guarantees from the US and Nato.

Those demands are to be discussed during the talks in Geneva, but it remains unclear what, if anything, Mr Biden would be willing to offer Mr Putin in exchange for defusing the crisis.

Draft security documents Moscow submitted demand that Nato denies membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and rolls back its military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe.

The US and its allies have refused to offer Russia the kind of guarantees on Ukraine that Mr Putin wants, citing Nato’s principle that membership is open to any qualifying country. They agreed, however, to hold talks with Russia to discuss its concerns.

The security proposal by Moscow has raised the question of whether Mr Putin is making unrealistic demands in the expectation of a Western rejection that would give him a pretext to invade.

Steven Pifer, a career foreign service officer who served as US ambassador to Ukraine in the Clinton administration, said the Biden administration could engage on some elements of Russia’s draft document if Moscow is serious about talks.

Key Nato members have made clear there is no appetite for expanding the alliance in the near future. The US and its allies could also be receptive to language in the Russians’ draft document calling for establishing new consultative mechanisms, such as the Nato-Russia Council and a hotline between Nato and Russia.

“The draft treaty’s proposed bar on any Nato military activity in Ukraine, eastern Europe, the Caucasus, or Central Asia is an overreach, but some measures to limit military exercises and activities on a reciprocal basis might be possible,” Mr Pifer, who is now a senior fellow at Brookings Institution, wrote in an analysis for the Washington think-tank.

Mr Biden would reiterate to Mr Putin that for there to be “real progress” in the talks they must be conducted in “a context of de-escalation rather than escalation”, according to a senior administration official who briefed reporters before the call, which was set up on Mr Putin’s initiative. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said: “The goal of the conversation is clear – to continue discussing the issues that were on the agenda during the recent conversation via video conference.”

That call focused on the Russian troop movements, which have unsettled Ukraine, as well as Moscow’s demand for security guarantees.

Last week, Russia test-fired Zircon hypersonic missiles, a provocative move Mr Peskov said was meant to help make Russia’s push for security guarantees “more convincing”.