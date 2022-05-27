Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting with Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 26, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomes Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin before a meeting, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 26, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

U.S. President Joe Biden gives a diploma to a midshipman during the U.S. Naval Academy graduation and commissioning ceremony in Annapolis, Maryland, U.S. Picture: Reuters

US President Joe Biden told Naval Academy graduates on Friday that they will be “representatives and defenders of our democracy,” as free societies are under threat from Russia's invasion of Ukraine to China's maritime expansion.

Delivering a commencement address to more than 1,000 newly commissioned ensigns and second lieutenants at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Biden said the Western response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's “brutal” war in Ukraine shows the world is aligning not on geography, “but in terms of values.”

He called the invasion, “A direct assault on the fundamental tenets of rules-based international order,” adding, “that’s the world you’re graduating into.”

“The actions taken by Putin were an attempt, to use my phrase, to Finland-ize all of Europe, to make it all neutral,” Biden said. "Instead, he NATO-ized all of Europe.”

Biden told graduates that while they will learn to fly the most advanced planes, staff cutting-edge ships and utilize novel technologies, “The most powerful tool that you’ll wield is our unmatched network of global alliances and the strength of our partnerships.”

The president told graduates that they will “defend the international rules of the road,” particularly in the Indo-Pacific region where they will be called on to “ensure freedom of navigation in the South China Sea and beyond.”

“These longstanding maritime principles are the bedrock of a global economy and of global stability," he said. “You’re going to help knit together our allies in Europe with our allies in the Indo-Pacific.”

Ports

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, discussed ways to free up exports to tackle the food crisis that is threatening the world's poorest countries, Draghi's office said on Friday.

Russia's blockade of Ukrainian ports has prevented shipments of grain, a major export product of both countries. Russia accuses Ukraine of mining the ports and Ukraine has described the Russian position as "blackmail."

In a phone call, Draghi assured Zelensky of the Italian government's support for Ukraine along with the rest of the European Union countries.

"The call focused on the latest developments on the ground, with particular regards to the eastern regions of the country," the Italian statement said.

"We expect further defense support from our partners," Zelenskiy said in a tweet.

"Raised the issue of fuel supply. Ways to prevent the food crisis were discussed. We have to unblock ports together," he added.

Draghi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday discussed ways to ease the international food crisis, with the Kremlin saying this could be done only if the West lifts sanctions imposed on Russia.

Mines

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine should remove sea mines from areas near its ports to allow safe shipping.

Putin made the statement in Friday’s call with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, according to the Kremlin readout of the conversation. It said that Putin and Nehammer “had a detailed exchange of views on issues regarding food security” with Putin rejecting Western claims that Russia’s action that exacerbated a global food crisis.

The Kremlin noted that “Putin emphasized that attempts to blame Russia for difficulties regarding shipments of agricultural products to global markets are unfounded.” It added that the Russian leader “gave a detailed explanation of the real roots behind those problems that emerged, in particular, because of the U.S. and the EU sanctions against Russia.”

The U.S. and other Western allies have rejected the Russian demand for the sanctions to be lifted and accused Moscow of blocking grain supplies from Ukraine to global markets — accusations the Kremlin has denied.

‘Stop playing’

Earlier, president Volodymyr Zelensky urged the West to stop playing around with Russia and impose tougher sanctions on it to end its "senseless war" in Ukraine, adding that his country would remain independent, the only question was at what price.

Zelensky's criticism of the West has mounted in recent days as the European Union moves slowly towards a possible Russian oil embargo and as thousands of Russian troops try to encircle the two eastern cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk.

Three months into its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has abandoned its assault on the capital Kyiv and is trying to consolidate control of the industrial eastern Donbas region, where it has backed a separatist revolt since 2014.

Western military analysts see the battle for Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk as a possible turning point in the war after a shift in momentum towards Russia following the surrender of Ukraine's garrison in Mariupol last week.

"Ukraine will always be an independent state and it won't be broken. The only question is what price our people will have to pay for their freedom, and what price Russia will pay for this senseless war against us," Zelensky said in a late-night address on Thursday.

"The catastrophic unfolding events could be still stopped if the world treated the situation in Ukraine as if it were facing the same situation, if the powers that be did not play around with Russia but really pressed to end the war."

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomes Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin before a meeting, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 26, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomes Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin before a meeting, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 26, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Zelensky complained about disagreements within the EU on more sanctions against Russia and asked why some countries were being allowed to block the plan.

The EU is discussing a sixth round of punitive measures, including an embargo on Russian oil imports. It requires unanimity but Hungary opposes the idea on the grounds that its economy would suffer too much.

Hungary needs 3-1/2 to 4 years to shift away from Russian crude and make huge investments to adjust its economy and until there is a deal on all issues, it cannot back the EU's proposed oil embargo, a top Hungarian aide said.

Zelensky said Russia was getting one billion euros a day from the 27-nation bloc for energy supplies.

"How many more weeks will the European Union try to agree on a sixth package?" he asked.

"Pressure on Russia is literally a matter of saving lives. Every day of procrastination, weakness, various disputes or proposals to 'pacify' the aggressor at the expense of the victim merely means more Ukrainians being killed."

Zelensky's comments mark the second day in a row that he has sharpened his criticism of the world's approach to the war.

On Wednesday, he savaged suggestions that Kyiv make concessions to bring peace, saying the idea smacked of attempts to appease Nazi Germany in 1938.

An EU summit on May 30-31 could see divisions between members who want a hard line on Russia and those calling for a ceasefire.

Russian forces attacked from three sides to try to encircle Ukrainian forces in Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk on Thursday, Ukraine's military said. If the two cities straddling the Siverskiy Donets river fall, nearly all of the Donbas province of Luhansk would be under Russian control.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting with Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 26, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting with Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 26, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Russia's Donbas advance has been backed by massive artillery bombardment. Ukraine's military said 50 towns in the Donetsk and Luhansk provinces were shelled on Thursday.

Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai said five civilians were killed in Sievierodonetsk in 24 hours.

On Thursday, he said some 150 people were buried in a mass grave in one Lysychansk district as it was too dangerous for families to collect the bodies and bury them individually. Russia says it does not target civilians.

The head of Ukraine's armed forces, Valeriy Zaluzhny, called on Telegram for more Western arms, particularly "weapons that will allow us to hit the enemy at a big distance".

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov later warned that any supplies of weapons that could reach Russian territory would be a "a serious step towards unacceptable escalation".

Western countries led by the United States have provided Ukraine with long-range weaponry, including M777 howitzers and Harpoon anti-ship missiles, from Denmark.

Washington is even considering providing Kyiv with a rocket system with a range of hundreds of kilometres, and has held discussions with Kyiv about the danger of escalation if it strikes deep inside Russia, U.S. and diplomatic officials told Reuters.

"We have concerns about escalation and yet still do not want to put geographic limits or tie their hands too much with the stuff we're giving them," said one U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and the West say the fascist allegation is baseless and that the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia expected Ukraine to accept its demands in any peace talks. It wants Ukraine to recognise Russian sovereignty over the Crimea peninsula Moscow seized in 2014, and the independence of separatist-claimed territory.