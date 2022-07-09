Biden gives go-ahead for US to send €400 worth of rockets that can strike behind Russian lines

The US will send another $400m (€399m) in military equipment to Ukraine, including four more advanced rocket systems, a defence official said yesterday, to bolster Ukrainian efforts to strike deeper behind Russian frontlines .

The aid comes as Moscow claimed full control of Ukraine’s Luhansk province in the Donbas, but Ukrainian officials say their troops still control a small part of the province and fierce fighting continues in several villages.

The defence official said that the eight High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, that were previously sent are still being used by Ukraine forces in the fight.

This will give them four more to help hit Russian command nodes that are further back behind the battlefront.

Russia has recently launched dozens of missiles across Ukraine and pinned down forces with continuous fire for hours at a time.

Ukraine’s leaders have publicly called on Western allies to send more ammunition and advanced systems that will help them narrow the gap in equipment and manpower.

The latest aid is the 15th package of military weapons and equipment transferred to Ukraine from Defence Department stocks since last August.

In addition to the HIMARS, the US will also send 1,000 rounds of 155mm artillery which has an increased precision capability.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Thursday that Kyiv should accept Moscow’s terms, saying that Russia hasn’t yet “started anything in earnest.”

President Joe Biden has said that the US is giving Ukrainians the aid needed to continue to resist Russian aggression.