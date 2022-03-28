Biden backlash: Allies voice criticism as White House attempts to limit fallout

US President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday. Photo: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Women clear debris from a school that was damaged by shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter

Joe Biden is facing an international backlash from his own allies after calling for regime change in Russia.

Emmanuel Macron led a chorus of disapproval following the US president’s comments, in which he called Vladimir Putin a “butcher” and insisted the Russian leader “cannot remain in power”.

Downing Street said it was for the Russian people to choose their leader, while Mr Biden’s own Secretary of State contradicted him in an attempt to limit the diplomatic fallout.

Mr Biden’s emotional speech in Poland on Saturday night puts his relations with Western allies under strain while fuelling the Kremlin’s claim that Russia is faced with an “existential” threat.

Donald Trump said his successor in the White House was “almost giving” Mr Putin “an incentive” to use nuclear weapons. A senior US diplomat said Mr Biden had “made a dangerous situation more dangerous” and threatened to “extend the scope and duration” of the conflict.

In his speech, made minutes after Russia had fired missiles at Lviv, 40 miles from the Polish border, Mr Biden said: “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power”, in comments widely regarded as the latest in a series of potentially dangerous mis-steps made in recent weeks.

A month before the war, the 79-year-old president had suggested Russia would face minimal consequences if it restrained itself to a “minor incursion”.

Last week, he suggested that Nato would respond “in kind” if the Kremlin deployed chemical weapons, and called Mr Putin a “war criminal” after hurriedly changing his mind during an exchange with a reporter.

He also told US troops in Poland at the weekend that they would witness the bravery of Ukrainian soldiers “when you’re there”, forcing the White House to quickly clarify that American soldiers were not being sent over the border.

In rebuking his US counterpart, Mr Macron, the French president, said yesterday: “I think we must do everything to avoid the situation getting out of hand. I wouldn’t use these kinds of words because I’m still in talks with President Putin.”

Mr Macron said the “collective goal” was to stop the war “without escalating things”, adding: “This is the objective. If we want to do this, we must not be in the escalation of either words or actions.”

He said his duty as French president was not to pursue regime change but to “take the diplomatic path in order first to obtain a ceasefire and then a total withdrawal of troops”.

Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, said: “We do not have a strategy of regime change in Russia or anywhere else, for that matter. In this case, as in any case, it’s up to the people of the country in question. It’s up to the Russian people.”

The US envoy to Nato suggested that Mr Biden had become emotionally charged after hearing the “heroic stories” of Ukrainian refugees in Poland who had fled “Russia’s brutal war”.

Julianne Smith told CNN: “In the moment, I think that was a principled human reaction to the stories that he had heard that day. But no... the US does not have a policy of regime change in Russia. Full stop.”

A Downing Street spokesman said Boris Johnson was not pursuing regime change and echoed comments made by Nadhim Zahawi, the British education secretary, who said in a TV interview that “the Russian people will decide the fate of Putin and his cronies”.

Mr Trump, who is expected to run again for the presidency in 2024, said his successor was risking provoking Mr Putin into using nuclear weapons.

“When you put him [Putin] into a corner and you talk the way they’re talking... they’re almost giving him an incentive,” he added.

The Kremlin’s spokesman last week said Russia could use nuclear weapons if it faced an “existential threat”, while analysts note that Mr Putin increasingly considers himself to be the embodiment of the Russian state.

Mr Biden’s apparent call for regime change appeared to stiffen resolve in Moscow to back Mr Putin.

“This is how a weak and sick person behaves – psychiatrists will be able to explain his behaviour better,” said Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of the Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament.

“American citizens should be ashamed of their president.”

Meanwhile Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country is willing to become neutral and compromise over the status of the eastern Donbas region as part of a peace deal, even as another top Ukrainian official accused Russia of aiming to carve the country in two.

Mr Zelensky took his message directly to Russian journalists in a video call that the Kremlin pre-emptively warned Russian media not to report, saying any agreement must be guaranteed by third parties and put to a referendum.

“Security guarantees and neutrality, non-nuclear status of our state. We are ready to go for it,” he said, speaking in Russian.

But even as Turkey is set to host talks this week, Ukraine’s head of military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said Russian President Vladimir Putin was aiming to seize the eastern part of Ukraine.

“In fact, it is an attempt to create North and South Korea in Ukraine,” he said, referring to the division of Korea after World War II.

Mr Zelensky has urged the West to give Ukraine tanks, planes and missiles to help fend off Russian forces.

In a call with Putin yesterday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan agreed to hold talks this week in Istanbul and called for a ceasefire and better humanitarian conditions, his office said. Ukrainian and Russian negotiators confirmed that in-person talks would take place.

After more than four weeks of conflict, Russia has failed to seize any major Ukrainian city and signalled on Friday it was scaling back its ambitions to focus on securing the Donbas region, where Russian-backed separatists have been fighting the Ukrainian army for the past eight years.

A local leader in the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic said yesterday the region could soon hold a referendum on joining Russia, just as happened in Crimea after Russia seized the Ukrainian peninsula in 2014.

Crimeans voted overwhelmingly to break with Ukraine and join Russia – a vote that much of the world refused to recognise.

Mr Budanov predicted Ukraine’s army would repel Russian forces by launching a guerrilla warfare offensive.

“Then there will be one relevant scenario left for the Russians, how to survive,” he said.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry spokesperson also dismissed talk of any referendum in eastern Ukraine.

“All fake referendums in the temporarily occupied territories are null and void and will have no legal validity,” Oleg Nikolenko told Reuters.

Moscow says the goals for what Mr Putin calls a “special military operation” include demilitarising and “denazifying” its neighbour. Ukraine and its Western allies call this a pretext for unprovoked invasion. Ukraine has described previous negotiations – some of which have taken place in the Russian ally of Belarus – as “very difficult”.

The invasion has devastated several Ukrainian cities, caused a major humanitarian crisis and displaced an estimated 10 million people, nearly a quarter of Ukraine’s population.

Tatyana Manyek, who crossed the Danube by ferry into Romania yesterday with other refugees, said people in her home city of Odesa were “very afraid” but she would have stayed were it not for her daughter.

“It would be very difficult to provide the child with basic living conditions. That’s why we decided to leave,” she said, clutching a dog in her arms.

In his Sunday blessing, Pope Francis called for an end to the “cruel and senseless” conflict.

The United Nations has confirmed 1,119 civilian deaths and 1,790 injuries across Ukraine but says the real toll is likely to be higher. Ukraine said yesterday that 139 children had been killed and more than 205 wounded so far in the conflict.

Ukraine and Russia agreed two “humanitarian corridors” to evacuate civilians from frontline areas yesterday, including allowing people to leave by car from the southern city of Mariupol, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

The encircled port, located between Crimea and eastern areas held by Russian-backed separatists, has been devastated by weeks of bombardment. Thousands of residents are sheltering in basements with scarce water or food.