U.S. President Joe Biden answers a question from a reporter about the missile that crashed in Poland as he arrives back at the White House from travel to the G20 and ASEAN summits. Reuters

President Joe Biden rejected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's assertion that Russia fired a missile that landed in Poland, continuing efforts by the US and allies to de-escalate the deadly episode.

Biden was asked early Thursday about Zelensky's denial that the missile was fired by his country's air defences as he returned to the White House from the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

"That's not the evidence," Biden said of Ukraine's version of the event. He did not elaborate.

The missile killed two people in a Polish village near the Ukrainian border on Tuesday, and the incident disrupted the G-20 summit the next day when leaders awoke to the news.

Biden convened an emergency meeting of allied leaders in Bali at his hotel, where they pledged support for Poland's investigation. Privately, he told them that the missile was of Ukrainian origin, and publicly, he suggested caution on attributing it directly to Russia.

Several US officials have said that the missile was likely a Ukrainian anti-aircraft weapon, believed to be a Russian-made S-300, fired in response to a barrage of missiles Russian forces fired at civilian targets in Ukraine. Biden called those attacks, which targeted power and other civilian infrastructure, "totally unconscionable."

Zelensky has said he believed the rocket came from Russia and called for Kyiv to be involved in the investigation.

Polish President Andrzej Duda called the deaths "an unfortunate accident" and a result of Ukrainian air-defence measures. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said "no indication that Russia is preparing offensive military actions against NATO."

As the fighting intensified elsewhere, investigators in the recently liberated Kherson region uncovered 63 bodies with signs of torture after Russian forces left the area, Ukraine's interior minister was quoted as saying early on Thursday.

Interfax Ukraine news agency quoted Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky as telling national television that "the search has only just started so many more dungeons and burial places will be uncovered."

Russian strikes hit Ukraine's southern Odesa region and the city of Dnipro for the first time in weeks on Thursday morning, and air raid sirens sounded all across the country amid fears that Moscow unleashed another large-scale missile attack.

An infrastructure target was hit on the Odesa region, Gov. Maksym Marchenko said on Telegram, warning about the threat of a “massive missile barrage on the entire territory of Ukraine.”

Multiple explosions were also reported in Dnipro, where two infrastructure objects were damaged and at least one person was wounded, according to the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

Air defence systems were operating in the central Kyiv region, Gov. Oleksiy Kuleba said. The Kyiv city administration said two missiles were shot down over the capital.

Officials in the Poltava, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi and Rivne regions urged residents to stay in bomb shelters amid the persisting threat of missile strikes.

Thursday's blast follows the huge barrage of Russian strikes on Tuesday, the biggest attack to date on Ukraine's energy infrastructure that also resulted in a missile hitting Poland.

Russia has increasingly resorted to targeting Ukraine’s power grid as winter approaches as its battlefield losses mount. The most recent barrage followed days of euphoria in Ukraine sparked by one of its biggest military successes — the retaking last week of the southern city of Kherson.

The head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Andriy Yermak, called the strikes on energy targets “a naive tactics of cowardly losers” in a Telegram post on Thursday.

“Ukraine has already withstood extremely difficult strikes by the enemy, which did not lead to results the Russian cowards hoped for,” Yermak wrote, urging Ukrainians not to ignore air raid sirens.

Meanwhile, President Zelensky said he expected the renewal, for at least 120 days, of a U.N. and Turkish-brokered deal that that has enabled Ukraine to export over 11 million metric tons of wheat and Russia to ship its grain and fertilizer to world markets.

Zelensky tweeted Thursday that the deal “will be prolonged for 120 days.” He called it a “key decision in the global fight against the food crisis.”

There was no immediate confirmation from Russia. Turkish officials also wouldn't confirm it, saying that negotiations for the extension of the grain initiative are continuing and that an announcement will be make when the talks are concluded.

The United Nations has previously said that it is “cautiously optimistic” that the deal, due to expire Saturday, will be renewed. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, saw growing food shortages and skyrocketing prices that left millions of people especially in developing countries unable to buy enough to eat.

Russia’s U.N. ambassadors had complained last month that more needed to be done to facilitate its exports of grain and fertilizers. Under the separate agreements with Russia and Ukraine brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, the deal will be extended for another 120 days when it expires on November 19 unless either Moscow or Kyiv objects.