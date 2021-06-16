Biden and EU leaders agree truce in trade war

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, European Council President Charles Michel, right, and U.S. President Joe Biden arrive for the EU-US summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Francisco S

US President Joe Biden crosses his fingers next to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as they attend the EU-US summit, in Brussels, Belgium June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

U.S. President Joe Biden ended one front in a Trump-era trade war when he met European Union leaders on by agreeing a truce in a transatlantic dispute over aircraft subsidies that had dragged on for 17 years.

Quoting W. B. Yeats at the start of his first EU-U.S. summit as president, Mr Biden also said the world was shifting and that Western democracies needed to come together.

“The world has changed, changed utterly,” Biden, an Irish-American, said, citing from the poem Easter 1916, in remarks that pointed towards the themes of his eight day trip through Europe: China, the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.

Sitting at an oval table in the EU’s headquarters with U.S. cabinet officials, President Biden told EU institution leaders that the EU and the United States working together was “the best answer to deal with these changes” that he said brought “great anxiety”.

He earlier told reporters he had very different opinions from his predecessor. Former president Donald Trump also visited the EU institutions, in May 2017, but later imposed tariffs on the EU and promoted Britain’s departure from the bloc.

“I think we have great opportunities to work closely with the EU as well as NATO and we feel quite good about it,” Biden said after walking through the futuristic glass Europa Building, also known as “The Egg”, to the summit meeting room with EU institution leaders.

“It’s overwhelmingly in the interest of the USA to have a great relationship with NATO and the EU,” he said, accompanied by European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and the EU’s chairman Charles Michel, who represents EU governments.

President Biden also repeated his mantra: “America is back” and spoke of the need to provide good jobs for European and American workers, particularly after the economic impact of COVID-19. He spoke of his father saying that a job “was more than just a pay-check” because it brought dignity.

He is seeking European support to defend Western liberal democracies in the face of a more assertive Russia and China’s military and economic rise.

President Biden and U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken earlier met with Belgian King Philippe, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes in Brussels’ royal palace. Biden will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin tomorrow in Geneva.

“We’re facing a once in a century global health crisis,” Mr Biden said at NATO, while adding “Russia and China are both seeking to drive a wedge in our transatlantic solidarity.”

NATO leaders for the first time said on Monday China’s military rise presented “systemic challenges”. China’s diplomatic mission to the EU on Tuesday called on NATO to “stop hyping up in any form the so-called China threat,” and accused the alliance of “slandering China’s peaceful development”.

In a reference to China, Washington and Brussels will “collaborate on addressing non-market practices of third parties that may harm their respective large civil aircraft industries”. Ms von der Leyen said China’s record on human rights is the main issue that divides it from the European Union and makes it a systemic rival for the bloc.

“We are strong economic competitors, without any questions, and for that we need tools,” the head of the EU’s executive told a news conference after talks with U.S. President Joe Biden.

“We need tools for security within the digital market - for example the 5G toolbox - but also foreign direct investment, investment screening ... to ensure that there is a level playing field.”

"When it comes to the system itself, it is human rights and human dignity ... that is the main issue that clearly divides us," von der Leyen added. There was no firm new transatlantic pledge on climate at the summit, however, and both sides steered clear of setting a date to stop burning coal. "The agreement we have found now really opens a new chapter in our relationship," Ms von der Leyen told a news conference.