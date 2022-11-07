Biden administration advises Ukraine to show willingness to hold talks with Russia or risk losing support

The Biden administration has been privately telling Ukraine to signal willingness to hold talks with Russia or risk losing support from other nations, US media reported yesterday.

The request by American officials was not aimed at pushing Ukraine to the negotiating table, but a calculated attempt to ensure Kyiv maintains weapons aid, The Washington Post reported, citing White House sources.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has ruled out direct talks with Mr Putin as it is “impossible” to negotiate with him in good faith, but has left the door open to Ukraine-Russia talks.

However, US and Ukrainian officials said that Mr Zelensky’s ban on talks with Mr Putin had caused concern in parts of Europe, Africa and Latin America, where the war’s effects on costs of food and fuel are felt most sharply, The Washington Post reported.

“Ukraine fatigue is a real thing for some of our partners,” an unnamed US official told the newspaper, reflecting concerns that if the war drags on then Ukraine could see some wavering support from some of its allies.

Mr Putin is said to be hopeful that by prolonging the war for as long as possible he can drain Western support for Ukraine, such as the delivery of high-powered Himars launchers which have wrought immense destruction on Russian invaders.

When approached for comment about the report, a spokesman for the US State Department said: “We’ve said it before and will say it again: actions speak louder than words. If Russia is ready for negotiation, it should stop its bombs and missiles and withdraw its forces from Ukraine.

“The Kremlin continues to escalate this war. The Kremlin has demonstrated its unwillingness to seriously engage in negotiations since even before it launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine,” they added.

They also pointed out that Mr Zelensky said on Friday that Ukraine was “ready for peace, for a fair and just peace, the formula of which we have voiced many times”.

It came as Ukraine’s president said he had evidence of Iran training Russian pilots who carried out drone attacks which have largely targeted civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, in a series of war crimes.

“We know for sure that Iranian instructors taught Russian terrorists how to use drones, and Tehran is generally silent about it,” Mr Zelensky said in an address.

Mr Zelensky last night spoke with Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, to discuss financial aid for Ukraine and further sanctions on Iran for supplying kamikaze drones.

Yesterday, Ukraine’s Russian- occupied city of Kherson was cut off from water and electricity supplies after an air strike and a key dam in the region was also damaged, local officials said.

It is the first time Kherson – which fell to Moscow’s forces within days of their offensive launched in February – has seen such a power cut.

Meanwhile, officials in Kyiv have told people to evacuate the city for the first time since March because Russian missile attacks have destroyed its power generation systems.

Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, said that 450,000 apartments in the city now did not have any electricity.

On Saturday evening, he told Ukrainian media: “If you have relatives or friends in the suburbs of Kyiv who have a separate water supply, a stove and heating, plan to stay there temporarily.”

Kyiv city officials later told The New York Times plans had been drawn up to evacuate the entire city, which had a pre-war population of three million.

The plans highlight the Kremlin’s latest strategy for its war in Ukraine. Suffering losses on Ukraine’s battlefields, the Kremlin has ordered missile strikes on civilian infrastructure.

The Kremlin has framed the strikes as vital to subvert Ukraine’s ability to fight the war, but Western intelligence agencies said the plan is to destroy power generation capacity ahead of Ukraine’s harsh winter, to undermine morale.

Strikes on civilian infrastructure have hit most Ukrainian towns and cities and rationing and blackouts are in place. Ukrainian government officials have said 40pc of the country’s power generation capacity has been destroyed and neighbouring countries reported a rise in Ukrainian refugees.

Despite the plan to undermine morale, commentators said people in Ukraine have been conditioned to hardships by more than eight months of war.

Online, videos on how to make paraffin candles have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times in Ukraine, and in Kyiv’s restaurants, diners joke about the return of romantic candle-lit dinners.

