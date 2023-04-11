Berlusconi’s condition improving, say doctors

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi’s health condition is steadily improving as he is treated in hospital for a lung infection caused by chronic leukaemia, his doctors said yesterday.

“Over the past 48 hours there has been a progressive and steady improvement in the functionality of organs being monitored,” his doctors, Alberto Zangrillo and Fabio Ciceri, said.

The 86-year-old billionaire media tycoon was taken to Milan’s San Raffaele hospital last Wednesday and treated in its intensive care unit, triggering speculation that his life might be in danger and drawing a stream of family and friends to his bedside.

Doctors later revealed that Mr Berlusconi had been suffering from Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia (CML) “for some time”.

They said he had recently developed a pulmonary infection.

“Cytoreductive, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory therapies are producing the expected results, allowing us to express a cautious optimism,” his doctors said.