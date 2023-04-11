| 3.7°C Dublin

Berlusconi’s condition improving, say doctors

Carla De WIntourz

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi’s health condition is steadily improving as he is treated in hospital for a lung infection caused by chronic leukaemia, his doctors said yesterday.

Over the past 48 hours there has been a progressive and steady improvement in the functionality of organs being monitored,” his doctors, Alberto Zangrillo and Fabio Ciceri, said.

