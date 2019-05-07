Berlusconi ready to get back into politics after operation

Four-time Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi (82) said yesterday he was ready to resume all electoral engagements after undergoing emergency surgery last week for a bowel obstruction.

"I'm fine, I got a big fright. A number of things that happened made me worry I was at the end of my ride, but then I had a formidable recovery," Mr Berlusconi told reporters on his discharge from a Milan hospital.

The media tycoon and leader of the conservative Forza Italia (Go Italy!) party, who is running for the European Parliament, was taken to hospital on April 30.

