Berlusconi ‘paid sex slaves to liven up his evenings’

Silvio Berlusconi, the former Italian prime minister, paid for sex with underage showgirls and models “to liven up his evenings”, a court was told.

The 85-year-old billionaire businessman was described by a prosecutor as “a sultan with a harem” who recruited the women as “sex slaves” to satisfy his needs following his divorce from his wife.

Although the “bunga bunga” scandal emerged more than a decade ago, when Mr Berlusconi was prime minister, legal proceedings are still dragging through the Italian courts.

He is accused of bribing 28 showgirls and associates to lie on his behalf during an earlier trial, when he was charged with paying for sex with an underage escort, a Moroccan belly dancer nicknamed “Ruby the Heart Stealer”.

Mr Berlusconi was initially found guilty in that trial but later acquitted on appeal after judges ruled that he could not have known that Ruby – whose real name is Karima El Mahroug – was just 17 when he slept with her.

“Today Silvio Berlusconi is just a sick old man, but at the time he had the world at his feet. And at his home he hosted groups of concubines, sex slaves who were paid to liven up his evenings,” Tiziana Siciliano, a prosecutor, told a court in Milan.

His treatment of the women was repugnant, the prosecutor said. “He did damage to these very young girls, some of them underage, who often didn’t have a family or social structure to support them and did not have the means to protect themselves from such predators.”

Mr Berlusconi allegedly paid the women with “money, property and cars” in order to buy their silence when they were called to testify in the original trial about what went on at the so-called “bunga bunga” parties, held at his mansion at Arcore, outside Milan.

There was ample proof of the payments, from bank statements and computer screenshots to messages exchanged by the starlets, Ms Siciliano said.

“They were paid so they did not tell the truth,” said another prosecutor, Luca Gaglio.

The frank and fiery language was criticised by one of Mr Berlusconi’s lawyers, Federico Cecconi, who said the remarks “verged on bad taste”.

Ms Siciliano was highly critical of the fact that Mr Berlusconi’s lawyers had cancelled multiple hearings, claiming he was too ill to attend court, with the result that the bribery accusations have dragged on since 2014.

“If it takes eight years for a trial to come to sentencing, that means that something in the judicial system is not working properly,” she said.

She is expected to ask for a jail sentence for Mr Berlusconi at a hearing next week.

He may be mired in legal woes, but he is still active in Italian politics. Earlier this year he lobbied energetically to become the country’s next president.

Despite suffering from heart problems, the politician known as Il Cavaliere or The Knight is in a relationship with a woman who at 32 is more than 50 years his junior.

