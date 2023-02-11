Berliners prepare to vote again after a ‘very un-German’ botched 2021 election

It is not the sort of thing we expect to happen in Germany, and the citizens of Berlin will hope things go better tomorrow as the courts have ordered that local and state elections must be re-run.

Voting on September 26, 2021, turned into a total mess of disorganisation and chaos that prompted successful court challenges. The throngs of runners in the Berlin marathon, held on the same day as the elections, confounded late efforts to fix some of the problems, like a shortage of voting papers and ballot boxes.

An indication of the mess is that the Strasbourg-based human rights organisation, the Council of Europe, has sent 14 observers to the German capital to monitor this voting re-run. Such a move was unheard of previously in the EU’s richest and most stable democracy. The German capital’s 2.8 million voters were left queuing for hours last time. Some polling booths lacked personnel and had to close while others stayed open, allowing voting to continue as results emerged.

The regional and local elections were held on the same day as the nationals, in which each eligible citizen gets two ballot papers, one for a political list system and a second for a national top-up ballot.

Things were further complicated by a Berlin state referendum on compulsorily buying up major housing companies in efforts to deal with a major homes shortage. The clatter of ballot papers meant people took much longer to vote.

Interestingly, that referendum was carried but remains unacted upon, with many critics arguing it will not withstand court challenges. It reminds us that many places face a housing crisis. ​

But back to tomorrow’s vote – the re-run is now in the hands of a politics professor, Stephan Brochler, who can call on a €39m budget. This week he took the whole thing back to its most basic, saying he first had to ensure there was enough paper for the ballots.

In a belt-and-braces approach, there are supplies of up to 40pc more ballot papers than the number required. “And we’ve increased the number of voting booths. There will be at least three voting booths at each polling station – in 2021 it was two,” Prof Brochler said. ​

The Berlin state parliament, which has powers over education, transport and housing, has for 20 years been run by a coalition of Social Democrats, Greens and the Linke party. This election debacle has added to growing dissatisfaction over services, with tales of long waits for birth certificates, identity cards and car registrations.

A visit to any Berlin cafe or bar will yield a long list of complaints. Against that, the city has taken 360,000 Ukrainian refugees, banned rent hikes and subsidised energy for people on low incomes. Citizens can also ride public transport services for €29 a month.

Still, the opposition Christian Democrat CDU party has gained ground following its strong condemnation of the election mess. The CDU are now on 23pc, and it is about 20pc each for the Greens and Social Democrats, while there is a large number of undecideds.

Politicians fear turnout may be low, given the time of year. But the weather forecast is for a dry day, with temperatures higher than normal. That could help things.

German political commentators are tentatively predicting a rankings change in the Berlin state ruling coalition, with perhaps the Green Party taking the coveted office of mayor from current Social Democrat incumbent Franziska Giffrey.

Meanwhile, the possibility of re-running the Berlin element of the federal parliament elections, which comprises 29 seats, is still in the balance as that dispute has to wend its way through the courts.

The real winners for now are the part-time Berlin polling booth workers. Last time, these people got €60 for the day – this time they will get €240 and an extra €25 for attending a training session. Unsurprisingly, there is no shortage of takers, with a huge number of third-level students signing up.