Berliners prepare to vote again after a ‘very un-German’ botched 2021 election

John Downing

Voters mark their ballots at a polling station during German elections on September 26, 2021 in Berlin. Photo: Getty Expand

Voters mark their ballots at a polling station during German elections on September 26, 2021 in Berlin. Photo: Getty

It is not the sort of thing we expect to happen in Germany, and the citizens of Berlin will hope things go better tomorrow as the courts have ordered that local and state elections must be re-run.

Voting on September 26, 2021, turned into a total mess of disorganisation and chaos that prompted successful court challenges. The throngs of runners in the Berlin marathon, held on the same day as the elections, confounded late efforts to fix some of the problems, like a shortage of voting papers and ballot boxes.

