Berlin accused Washington of interfering in its internal affairs yesterday, after Donald Trump signed off on US sanctions against companies building a Russian gas pipeline to Germany.

Berlin hits out at US sanctions on gas pipeline

"The Federal Government rejects such extraterritorial sanctions," Ulrike Demmer, a spokesman, said in Berlin. "They affect German and European companies and constitute an interference in our domestic affairs."

The US is an outspoken opponent of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will transport natural gas about 1,200km from Russia, through the Baltic Sea and into Germany.

The sanctions will hit any company working with the Russian state-owned firm Gazprom to complete the project.

