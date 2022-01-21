Benedict did not take action against abusers – report

Former Pope Benedict, who is now 94, has not responded personally to the claims contained in the report. Photo: Tony Gentile/Reuters

The former Pope Benedict XVI failed to stop four clerics accused of child sex abuse in the Catholic Church in Munich, a new report has found.

Benedict failed to take action in four cases of serious abuse during his time as Archbishop of Munich and Freising between 1977 and 1982, according to the report, which was commissioned by the Catholic church in Germany.

One of these is believed to be Peter Hullermann, a notorious paedophile priest who was transferred to Munich from Essen after he was accused of abusing an 11-year-old boy.

Hullermann was allowed to remain active in pastoral care in Munich despite his past. In 1986 he was convicted of abusing more children and given a suspended prison sentence.

By that time Benedict, who was then Cardinal Josef Ratzinger, had been transferred to a role at the Vatican.

A second case also concerns a cleric who was allowed to remain active in pastoral care despite being accused of abuse, the report’s authors said.

Benedict “categorically” denied responsibility in all four cases, according to the report by Westpfahl Spilker Wastl, a leading Munich law firm, for the church.

But the report’s authors said the former pope’s version of events was not credible and was hard to reconcile with the known facts according to legal files.

Benedict met with the report’s authors and gave them an extensive interview in which he claimed he had no knowledge of the allegations against the clerics.

But Ulrich Wastl, another of the report’s authors, pointed to minutes which suggest Benedict was present at a meeting at which one of the cases was discussed, and reported on it to the pope at the time, John Paul II.

The report was commissioned by the Catholic church in Germany as it seeks to confront its long covered-up history of child sex abuse.

The findings make shocking reading. The report identifies 235 suspected perpetrators within the church, including 173 priests and nine deacons.

It identifies at least 497 victims, including 148 boys between the ages of eight and 14.

In 40 cases, clerics were allowed to return to pastoral care despite the church’s knowledge of the allegations against them.

They include 18 clerics who were allowed to continue pastoral work despite being convicted of abuse by the courts in Germany.

The report found Benedict’s successors as Archbishop of Munich continued to cover up alleged abuses.

Cardinal Friedrich Wetter, Benedict’s immediate successor, is accused of covering up 21 cases. He denies responsibility.

Cardinal Reinhard Marx, the current Archbishop of Munich, is accused of covering up two cases. The report accuses him of inaction over allegations of abuse until 2018, when it says he had a “change of attitude”.

“Sexual abuse in the Catholic Church is not a thing of the past,” said lawyer Martin Pusch as he presented the report to a press conference.

“The perception of the injured party’s concerns was inadequate even after 2010. There was a general interest in secrecy and the desire to protect the church as an institution.”

“The frightening phenomenon of the cover-up needs to be examined,” said Marion Westpfahl, another of the report’s authors.

Benedict did not immediately comment. “He welcomes the process in Munich and the publication of the report,” his private secretary said last week, adding that the suffering of the victims “matters deeply to him”.