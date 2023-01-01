| 4.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Benedict: A controversial pope, adrift in modern times

The passing of the former Bavarian cardinal Joseph Ratzinger may mark the end of an era

Popes Benedict and Francis in 2016 Expand
The Ratzinger family in 1951 after the two brothers' ordination: Joseph Ratzinger (second right) became Pope Benedict in 2005 Expand
Pope Benedict XVI waving outside Westminster Cathedral in London in 2010 Expand
Joseph Ratzinger in his wartime German uniform in 1943 Expand
Pope John Paul II welcomes Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, who became Pope Benedict in 2005, at an extraordinary meeting of 120 cardinals, November 5, 1979 Expand

Close

Popes Benedict and Francis in 2016

Popes Benedict and Francis in 2016

The Ratzinger family in 1951 after the two brothers' ordination: Joseph Ratzinger (second right) became Pope Benedict in 2005

The Ratzinger family in 1951 after the two brothers' ordination: Joseph Ratzinger (second right) became Pope Benedict in 2005

Pope Benedict XVI waving outside Westminster Cathedral in London in 2010

Pope Benedict XVI waving outside Westminster Cathedral in London in 2010

Joseph Ratzinger in his wartime German uniform in 1943

Joseph Ratzinger in his wartime German uniform in 1943

Pope John Paul II welcomes Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, who became Pope Benedict in 2005, at an extraordinary meeting of 120 cardinals, November 5, 1979

Pope John Paul II welcomes Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, who became Pope Benedict in 2005, at an extraordinary meeting of 120 cardinals, November 5, 1979

/

Popes Benedict and Francis in 2016

Paddy Agnew

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who died at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery in Rome at 9.34am local time yesterday, aged 95, will ironically be long remembered as one of the most controversial pontiffs of modern times.

We say ‘ironically’, because at first glance Bavarian cardinal Joseph Ratzinger seemed anything other than a man of worldly affairs, destined for the cut and thrust of bitter political debate.

Related topics

More On Pope Francis

Most Watched

Privacy