Benedict: A controversial pope, adrift in modern times

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who died at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery in Rome at 9.34am local time yesterday, aged 95, will ironically be long remembered as one of the most controversial pontiffs of modern times.

We say ‘ironically’, because at first glance Bavarian cardinal Joseph Ratzinger seemed anything other than a man of worldly affairs, destined for the cut and thrust of bitter political debate.

I well recall the first time I sat in a Vatican press conference with Cardinal Ratzinger, more than 30 years ago. Here he was, the Prefect of the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith — better known to an older generation as the “Holy Office”.

In those days, we in the media used to refer to him as the Vatican’s ‘rottweiller’, the Holy See’s ‘moral and doctrinal watchdog’. He was a cardinal whose very name inspired fear and loathing, such was the apparent zeal with which he rigorously enforced a hardline version of the Catholic faith, silencing famous dissidents such as the German Hans Kung, Liberation theologians Gustavo Gutiérrez of Peru and Leonardo Boff of Brazil.

Yet, in the press conference, there was none of this. He came across as a retiring, mild-mannered, even shy academic, a devout man and someone clearly much more at home in a religious institution studying complex theological issues — rather than facing a barrage of questions from pesky reporters.

He hardly seemed papabile (pope material). Rather, he seemed destined for a little-loved but highly influential career, shaping the moral fabric of the Catholic Church for 24 years under Pope John Paul II. He was an ever-present advisor at JPII’s side, but not usually in the frontline.

Then things changed dramatically.

For 30 years, few pundits had seen Ratzinger as a successor to John Paul. Yet, in the winter of 2004, as JPII’s demise seemed ever closer, a group of influential Curia cardinals decided the Catholic Church would be best served, in the wake of such a momentous 27-year-long pontificate, by a doctrinally sound, intellectually robust ‘safe pair of hands’.

Read More

​No one fitted that job description better than Cardinal Ratzinger.

His prominent role as Dean of the College of Cardinals at the emotionally intense Vatican funeral and period of mourning for John Paul II did the rest. Thus, almost by mistake, he found himself on the seat of Peter at the age of 78, destined for a tumultuous eight-year-long pontificate.

Against a seemingly never-ending backdrop of clerical sexual abuse cases, the unworldly Ratzinger staggered from crisis to crisis — be it his seemingly anti-Islamic remarks at Regensburg in September 2006, or his January 2009 re-integration of the excommunicated Lefebvrist bishop Richard Williamson, a known Holocaust negationist, or his anti-condom remarks regarding the fight against HIV/Aids on his way to Cameroon in March 2009.

On top of that, there were a series of controversial church appointments — such as those of Archbishop Stanislaw Wielgus to Warsaw in December 2006, and of Bishop Gerhard Wagner to Linz, Austria in March 2009.

Both men had to be ‘resigned’ even before they could take up their new appointments. It turned out the former had collaborated with Polish secret services during the Communist era, while the latter’s unorthodox views (he was on record as having called Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans a “divine punishment”, and had expressed the view that Harry Potter books corrupt young minds) so outraged his fellow priests that they effectively blocked the appointment.

Expand Close Pope John Paul II welcomes Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, who became Pope Benedict in 2005, at an extraordinary meeting of 120 cardinals, November 5, 1979 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pope John Paul II welcomes Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, who became Pope Benedict in 2005, at an extraordinary meeting of 120 cardinals, November 5, 1979

Benedict, too, clashed head on with then taoiseach Enda Kenny, who in a remarkable speech to the Dáil in 2011 accused the Holy See of attempting to frustrate the work of the Cloyne sexual abuse inquiry. Kenny said the report had excavated “the dysfunction, the disconnection, the elitism... that dominate the culture of the Vatican today... Far from listening to evidence of humiliation and betrayal with St Benedict’s ‘ear of the heart’... the Vatican’s reaction was to parse and analyse it with the gimlet eye of a canon lawyer.”

The taoiseach concluded by saying “this is the Republic of Ireland 2011”, adding that the “standards of conduct which the church deems appropriate to itself can not and will not be applied to the workings of democracy and civil society in this Republic.”

So much for Holy Catholic Ireland.

​Those and many other incidents along the way were bad enough — but worse was still to come.

The final straw came via the infamous ‘Vatileaks’ scandal in 2012, which climaxed with the conviction in a Vatican court of Benedict’s butler, Paolo Gabriele — found guilty of having stolen confidential state documents from the pope’s desk in the Apostolic Palace and having passed them on to an Italian journalist, Gianluigi Nunzi.

Within two months, Benedict had pardoned Gabriele — but the damage had been done, not just to the Holy See but also to Benedict himself.

A subsequent report by three senior Cardinals into the Vatileaks affair apparently (we have never seen the report) drew a picture of a Holy See, rife with cronyism, corruption and chronic mismanagement — not to mention the activities of a large gay community.

This was all too much for Benedict whose health was beginning to fail. To the surprise of just about everybody, he stunned the world in February 2013 when he announced that he was resigning.

And here we come to arguably Benedict’s greatest contribution to the Catholic Church.

No pope had resigned since Gregory XII in 1415 (to end the Western schism), and no pope had voluntarily resigned since Celestine V in 1294. In modern times, Catholics and many others had always thought that this was a divine appointment, where you went out with your boots still on.

By resigning, Pope Benedict completely broke the mould. In future, in a world in which people live longer, if an ageing pope feels that he is not physically up to it, resignation is now an option.

​More than that, though, Benedict also created the ‘era of two popes’, by opting to live out his retirement in a Vatican monastery in the gardens overlooking the Holy See, by the title he awarded himself (namely Emeritus Pope Benedict), and by continuing to wear white papal robes. All these were his choices for himself.

By the time of his death, he had been the emeritus pope longer than he was the real pope. He was a ghostly, off-stage presence for the entire Francis pontificate. He has been championed, or indeed used by, the small minority of vocal traditionalists (especially in the US) who reject key elements of Francis’s teaching — such as his softer line on homosexuality, on women, as well as his promotion of climate change debate and a church “of the poor and for the poor”.

When Benedict resigned, he had vowed to remain “hidden from the world”, serving the Church “through a life dedicated to prayer”.

Yet, perhaps unwittingly, he created a parallel papacy.

In a speech at Rome’s Gregorian University in May 2016, three years after Benedict’s retirement, his private secretary, Archbishop Georg Gaenswein cast an interesting light on the emeritus pope. He said Benedict had by no means “abandoned the office of Peter”, but on the contrary had made it “an expanded ministry, with an active member and a contemplative member in a collegial and synodal dimension, almost a shared ministry.”

When Francis stepped onto the seat of Peter in 2013, did he understand that his ministry would be “shared”?

Pope Francis will lead the funeral on Thursday. The body of his predecessor will be placed in St Peter’s Basilica from tomorrow for “the greeting of the faithful”.​