| 1.7°C Dublin

Close

Benedict: a brilliant theologian and hardline enforcer who shocked the world by abdicating

Joseph Ratzinger’s papacy was different to his predecessor’s – but this son of a village constable also defied expectations

The body of former Pope Benedict XVI, who died on Saturday, December 31, 2022, laid out at the Vatican yesterday. Photo: Vatican Media Expand

Close

The body of former Pope Benedict XVI, who died on Saturday, December 31, 2022, laid out at the Vatican yesterday. Photo: Vatican Media

The body of former Pope Benedict XVI, who died on Saturday, December 31, 2022, laid out at the Vatican yesterday. Photo: Vatican Media

The body of former Pope Benedict XVI, who died on Saturday, December 31, 2022, laid out at the Vatican yesterday. Photo: Vatican Media

Obituary

HIS Holiness Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who has died aged 95, was John Paul II’s right-hand man, chosen by the College of Cardinals on April 19, 2005, to succeed him after his 26-year reign. He was the first German pope in almost 1,000 years. His election, as Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, at the age of 78 , surprised many, particularly those who had accepted an image of him, during his previous 24 years as Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, as the hardline enforcer of the church’s teaching.

But nothing in his eight-year reign surprised the world so much as his abdication. He announced it in Latin without a hint of warning on the morning of February 11, 2013, and it took effect as the bells rang out at 8pm on February 28, when he became the first Pope Emeritus to witness the election of his successor.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]

Related topics

More On Pope Francis

Most Watched

Privacy