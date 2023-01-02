Benedict: a brilliant theologian and hardline enforcer who shocked the world by abdicating

HIS Holiness Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who has died aged 95, was John Paul II’s right-hand man, chosen by the College of Cardinals on April 19, 2005, to succeed him after his 26-year reign. He was the first German pope in almost 1,000 years. His election, as Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, at the age of 78 , surprised many, particularly those who had accepted an image of him, during his previous 24 years as Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, as the hardline enforcer of the church’s teaching.

But nothing in his eight-year reign surprised the world so much as his abdication. He announced it in Latin without a hint of warning on the morning of February 11, 2013, and it took effect as the bells rang out at 8pm on February 28, when he became the first Pope Emeritus to witness the election of his successor.

At Benedict’s own election, the cardinals had been seeking a consolidation of Pope John Paul’s pontificate. There was no mistaking what they were voting for. He had made his approach clear in a sermon to those assembled for the conclave, contrasting immature relativism with an “adult” faith. The white smoke signalling his election billowed the next day. It was a speedy result, at the fourth ballot.

Yet he did not come to the papacy with a fortress mentality. His was the reputation of a world-class theologian. An indicative event came five months later, when he invited Professor Hans Kung – whose licence to teach theology was revoked by Pope John Paul II in 1979 – to a four-hour meeting that extended over dinner.

After the meeting, Pope Benedict praised Kung’s efforts to build a Weltethos (a universal moral structure recognisable by people of different religions or none). On Catholic doctrine they continued to disagree.

Though he launched investigations into the state of the church in Ireland or the conduct of nuns in the United States, Pope Benedict showed himself less concerned with discipline than with the huge task of reversing the slide of Western Europe away from its Christian foundations.

A thorough academic, he began his reign with essentials, by writing in his first year an encyclical called Deus Caritas Est (“God is Love”). One unlooked-for element in it was his incorporation of erotic love into the scheme of human and divine love. To this he soon added a book, Jesus of Nazareth (English version, 2007). Most unusually, it was written in a personal capacity, not as pope, and had “Joseph Ratzinger” on the cover. “Everyone is free to contradict me,” he declared. ​

Benedict was an old man in a hurry. He wanted to establish a legacy while his faculties remained intact, and he rapidly added two more encyclicals.

The flavour of Benedict’s papacy was very different from his predecessor’s. The aged Benedict was of a shy disposition and would not whip up the enthusiasm of a crowd. The world was different too, and there was to be no shifting of ideological blocs in the manner provoked by the visit of Pope John Paul II to Poland.

More than one hiccup in Benedict’s reign stemmed from his falling back into an academic way of talking.

Another controversy, which reflected real wickedness by some clergy, was over the sexual abuse of children. Benedict was deeply afflicted by the extent of the scandal that emerged. His expressions of shame and repeated apologies were sincere, and his attempts at effective investigation and punishment were honest. Yet the impression remained of a man unable to correct a former institutional blindness to the nature of such evils.

Pope Benedict’s attitude to the liturgy, chiefly the mass, was no unthinking reversion to ways of the past. As a young man he had been familiar with the strong reforming liturgical movement in Germany. After the Second Vatican Council in the early 1960s, Ratzinger began to be troubled by forms of liturgy going beyond anything the council had envisaged.

He wrote a short book called The Spirit of the Liturgy, reusing the title of a book by one of his heroes, Romano Guardini, a leader of the liturgical movement in Germany in the first half of the 20th century. Relating the liturgy to the theology of the cosmos and salvation, Ratzinger also made clear his preference for continuity with the past, for traditional music, and even for the priest facing the altar rather than towards the people.

It was consistent of him, then, to issue in 2007 a motu proprio allowing, at the request of the laity, parish masses in the old rite in Latin, often called the Tridentine rite. The post-Vatican Council form of mass of 1970, in Latin or the vernacular, still remained the ordinary form.

Of a piece with his eagerness to see the old mass retained beside the new, was his hope that the schismatic followers of Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre (1901-91), who rejected much of the Second Vatican Council, should be reconciled. In 2009 he lifted the excommunication on four illicitly consecrated Lefebvrist bishops, upon which it was discovered that one also denied the fact of the Jewish Shoah.

Hurt that he should be suspected of repudiating reconciliation between Christians and Jews, the Pope wrote an unprecedented letter of apology to the world’s bishops. He admitted: “I have been told that consulting the information available on the internet would have made it possible to perceive the problem early on.”

The same year he made a diplomatic blunder in launching an initiative to bring Anglicans into the Catholic Church, without previous consultation with the Archbishop of Canterbury. Dr Rowan Williams, at a joint press conference in October 2009 with the Catholic Archbishop of Westminster, made it clear that he had been offended.

An outward sign of inward disposition that reflected more in Pope Benedict’s character than a love of history was his weakness for old-fashioned papal garb. He wore the red shoes that Pope John Paul II had done away with. His stoles were wider and his mitres taller than the norm. He experimented with an archaic form of pallium. He wore a mozzetta, a shoulder cape trimmed in winter with white ermine.​

He defied expectations when he visited Britain in 2010. Predictions were gloomy, with speculation that his appearance in the UK would be met with hostile protests.

But the Pope was greeted with practised cordiality by the queen at Edinburgh (circumventing the question of his staying at Buckingham Palace) and cheered by crowds. ​

The central point of the visit was the beatification of Cardinal Newman, the great 19th-century convert who was the first rector of the Catholic University of Ireland (now University College Dublin). Newman’s ideas had excited Joseph Ratzinger and his fellow seminarians 60 years earlier. “His insights into the relationship between faith and reason, into the vital place of revealed religion in civilised society,” the Pope told the crowd at Cofton Park in Birmingham, “continue today to inspire and enlighten many all over the world.”

The son of a village constable, Joseph Alois Ratzinger was born on Holy Saturday, April 16, 1927, at Marktl am Inn, between Munich and Salzburg. He grew up in frugal circumstances, with his mother doing seasonal cooking for the holiday trade. But Joseph was surrounded by folk piety and Catholic high culture. He called his surroundings “Mozartian”, and he enjoyed learning the piano and being taken for country walks with his brother and sister, both older than him.

Politically, the Ratzingers were never German nationalists. As Hitler rose to power, his father was so outspoken about the Nazis that the family had to move house. Like his elder brother, Georg, he entered the local junior seminary.

When they were in their early teens, a cousin who had Down syndrome was exterminated by the Nazis. Joseph was compelled like all teenagers to join the Hitler Youth, though a sympathetic teacher arranged for him to avoid meetings. In 1943 Joseph was drafted into the anti-aircraft corps and sent to guard an aircraft factory north of Munich. He was never sent to the front and, shortly before the German surrender, he deserted, went home, and, when the Americans arrived, was interned for some weeks.

Resuming his studies at the seminary, Ratzinger read and read, not just course work but Dostoevsky, Claudel, and philosophers such as Heidegger, Jaspers, Buber and Bergson. Ratzinger and his brother, later choirmaster at Regensburg cathedral, were ordained together in 1951.

His doctoral thesis of 1953 was well received. It was on St Augustine, who, with his principle “I believe, in order to understand”, was to remain a permanent influence. ​

Appointed a notably young professor of theology at Bonn in 1959, he came to the notice of Cardinal Frings of Cologne, who heard him lecture on the planned Council of the whole Church at the Vatican. Frings took Ratzinger to Rome in 1962 as a theological adviser to the council. Ratzinger wanted the council to get to work on revising the liturgy. “If it is no longer possible to bring the faithful to worship God,” he declared, “then the church has failed in its task.”

In 1977 Pope Paul VI, appointed Ratzinger Archbishop of Munich, and then cardinal.

At the conclave that elected Pope John Paul I, Ratzinger improved his acquaintance with Karol Wojtyla, the Cardinal Archbishop of Krakow. Ratzinger found they had a “spontaneous sympathy”. When Wojtyla was elected pope in 1978, after John Paul I’s reign of 33 days, one of his first candidates for the Curia was Ratzinger. But it was too soon after his appointment to Munich for him to move.

In 1981 John Paul II asked Ratzinger to be Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. Ratzinger felt that by accepting he would lose the chance of “contributing my thought and voice to the great intellectual conversation of our time”. But it was agreed that he would not have to give up writing theology entirely. In the event, his work filled 20 books.

His curial department defined the church’s attitude to Liberation Theology (chiefly in Latin America), in two documents, in 1984 and 1986, criticising the Marxist models and praising a more theocentric approach.

In 1995 he confirmed that the Pope’s teaching that “the church has no authority whatsoever to confer priestly ordination on women” had been “set forth infallibly”. At the same time he showed a willingness to give open academic lectures and to grant interviews on issues raised by his official duties. ​

On moral questions, in a letter to the world’s bishops in 1986, he reminded them that homosexuality was a “tendency ordered toward an intrinsic moral evil”. Before the US presidential election of 2004, he declared that voters would be “co-operating in evil” if they backed a political candidate because he supported legalised abortion.

In 2002 he was elected Dean of the College of Cardinals. Thus it was that he presided over the funeral of Pope John Paul II in 2005.

Once elected, Pope Benedict had no intention of staging the dozens of global visits that his predecessor clocked up, but he made the effort to travel to World Youth Day in Cologne (2005), Sydney (2008) and Madrid (2011). After the brief trip to Cologne, Poland was the first country he visited, in the footsteps of John Paul II, and he made longer journeys to Brazil, Mexico and the United States.

Benedict did not canonise saints at the prodigious rate that John Paul II had set, but he put his predecessor on the path to sainthood, presiding at his beatification in 2011.

By the time of his retirement in 2013, there was no gainsaying the Pope’s statement that “my strengths, due to an advanced age, are no longer suited to an adequate exercise of the Petrine ministry”.

Benedict had had a mild stroke before his election and another in 2005. Only after his resignation did it become known that he had had a heart pacemaker fitted when he was still a cardinal.

It was to prayer that Benedict chose to devote his retirement, in a monastery in the Vatican grounds. He had always taken pleasure in the company of cats, and enjoyed playing Mozart and Beethoven on the piano in his apartment. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

His Holiness Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, born April 16, 1927, died December 31, 2022