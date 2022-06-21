Ben Stiller visits Ukraine and tells Volodymyr Zelensky: ‘You’re my hero’

Hollywood star Ben Stiller has met with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and told him: “You are my hero.”

He said “seeking safety is a right and it needs to be upheld for every person”.

The 56-year-old actor, who is the Goodwill ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), visited Ukraine on World Refugee Day.

Stiller walked among bombed out buildings in the city of Irpin where Russian forces have bombed residential buildings on Monday.

In a video posted to his Instagram account, Stiller said: “Hey, I’m Ben Stiller, and I’m here in Ukraine. I’m meeting people who’ve been impacted by the war and hearing how it’s changed their lives.

“War and violence are devastating people all over the world. Nobody chooses to flee their home. Seeking safety is a right, and it needs to be upheld for every person.”

He met with President Zelensky, himself a former actor, and the pair stressed the importance of continuing to shine a spotlight on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Sir, really nice to meet you. Thanks for taking the time. You’re my hero,” Stiller told Zelensky as he approached him and shook his hand.

The Hollywood star praised the President on his “great acting career”.

To which Zelensky laughed and replied: “Not as great as you”.

Stiller then told him that he was inspired by Zelensky, “for what you’ve done in this country and for the world”.

Footage emerged on Sunday of Hollywood actor in Ukraine after recently visiting refugees fleeing the war in Poland.

The Night At The Museum actor met with Ukrainian families afflicted by Russia’s war, according to the UN’s refugee agency.

He was videoed in Lviv, in western Ukraine speaking with people wearing UN insignia.