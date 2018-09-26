A beluga whale caused a stir as it was spotted in the River Thames near London.

Beluga whale makes waves as it swims up Thames near London

The unusual sighting happened in the Gravesend area about 50km east of London. It was spotted feeding near a number of barges.

TV news helicopters filmed the white whale from the air as officials asked the public not to get too close to the animal.

The Whale and Dolphin Conservation group said beluga whales had distinctive white markings and were typically found farther north.

"Beluga whales inhabit cold, Arctic waters off Greenland, Svalbard and in the Barents Sea," the group said. "There have been just 20 sightings of beluga whales off the UK coast previously, but these have occurred off Northumberland, Northern Ireland and Scotland."

The RSPCA said it was "working with other agencies to monitor the situation"

Irish Independent