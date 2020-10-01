Belgium forms a new coalition 16 months on

Belgium formed a new government yesterday, 16 months after an inconclusive election, with caretaker finance minister Alexander De Croo named as prime minister.

After weeks of talks, seven parties spanning the French-Dutch language divide agreed to form a coalition to replace the caretaker administration of Sophie Wilmes, which was appointed at the start of the Covid pandemic in March.

Belgium has not had a fully fledged government since December 2018, when a four-party coalition collapsed.

The two largest parties, the French-speaking Socialists and Flemish separatist N-VA, have struggled to overcome their differences, leaving the unwieldy, seven-party "Vivaldi" coalition across four political groups as the only viable option.

Mr De Croo's government will officially start work today when he and fellow ministers are sworn in by King Philippe.

"We have done what appeared impossible for long, too long, in our country... namely the formation of a federal government," Mr De Croo said in a short statement.

