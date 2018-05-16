A clown and his yodelling sidekick, stars of the reality TV show 'Belgium's Got Talent', have been arrested for the brutal murder of a mother of three in front of her children, after a rooftop stand-off with armed police, which was broadcast live on Facebook.

'Belgian's Got Talent' clowns arrested after mother murdered in front of kids in 'revenge' attack

Kevin Lapeire (31), winner of a prize for the best clown in Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg, entertained hundreds of sick children in the guise of his alter ego 'Doctor Aspirin'.

It is claimed he was unable to get on with the three teenage children of his 47-year-old girlfriend, named as Caroline D, leading to their break-up. It is alleged Lapeire roped in Dietwin Haegeman (38), who he manages and appears in Lapeire's shows as 'Clown Tobi', to take revenge.

Haegeman is better known in Belgium as 'Dietwin the Yodeller' who has released après ski-themed yodelling singles in Dutch and who, like Lapeire, appeared on the 'Belgium's Got Talent' contest. The pair are alleged to have broken into the family home near the Belgian seaside town of Ostend on Sunday night.

They are accused of tying up the 12, 15 and 17-year-old children who they terrorised through the night before killing their mother in front of them with a knife. Lapeire, who waited until Belgium's Mother's Day to launch his attack, reportedly told the terrified children: "I am no longer a clinic clown but a crimiclown. That's how I will become famous."

"I am a monster. I know that", he laughed before phoning the children's school to say they would be late on Monday. Lapeire and Haegeman separated and fled. Their victim's body was found in the garage by emergency services on Monday and the children released.

On Monday, Lapeire stood on top of a 13-storey apartment building in the coastal municipality of Bredene, close to his parents' home, waving a pistol.

He was broadcasting on Facebook Live as he threw a gas cannister from the roof. Police snipers were deployed and a local school put into lockdown as Lapeire began firing the gun.

Footage appeared to show him enjoying the attention, he would put the gun on the floor, wave his arms as if surrendering, then pick the pistol up again and fire it. He surrendered after several hours. His alleged accomplice Haegeman commented on Facebook that he couldn't believe what he was seeing on social media before he was arrested.

