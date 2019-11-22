News Europe

Friday 22 November 2019

Belgian boy wonder (9) with IQ of 145 is set to become youngest university graduate in the world

Nine-year-old Belgian student Laurent Simons, who studies electrical engineering and who will soon become the youngest university graduate in the world, poses with his dog Sammie at the University of Technology in Eindhoven, Netherlands. Photo: Yves Herman/Reuters
Nine-year-old Belgian student Laurent Simons, who studies electrical engineering and who will soon become the youngest university graduate in the world, poses with his dog Sammie at the University of Technology in Eindhoven, Netherlands. Photo: Yves Herman/Reuters

Dave Adams

As he cradles his young puppy in his arms, Laurent Simons looks much like any other nine-year-old boy.

Then he starts describing his work at a university in the Netherlands, developing a computer circuit that will replicate a part of the brain.

"What we are doing is placing neurons and making connections to see what the reaction is to medication in a part of the brain," he says of the brain-on-chip project, which combines the biomedical and electrical engineering fields.

With an IQ of 145, the Belgian boy wonder is on track to become the world's youngest university graduate when he completes a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering at Eindhoven's University of Technology next month.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

"I'm planning to start my PhD and study a little medicine but before that vacation," he said of his post-graduation plans.

After completing secondary school in roughly a year, Laurent - who was born in Belgium but now lives in the Netherlands - started university and is set to finish the three-year bachelor's programme in just nine months.

The youngest person to obtain a college degree is American Michael Kearney, who achieved the feat in June 1994 at the age of 10 years, four months.

Irish Independent

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News