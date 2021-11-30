Belarusian leader accuses Lithuania of dumping bodies of migrants on border

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has accused Lithuanian authorities of dumping the bodies of migrants on the border between the two countries – a claim rejected by Lithuania amid soaring tensions over migration.

Mr Lukashenko also warned that his country will stand squarely behind its ally Russia if the Ukrainian authorities launch an offensive against Moscow-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine.

Mr Lukashenko said at a meeting with top military brass yesterday that Belarusian border guards found two bodies of migrants left on the border over the weekend.

“They put a dead body, or, probably, a person who is still alive, in a sleeping bag and toss it on the border,” Mr Lukashenko exclaimed. “What an abomination!”

Lithuania’s State Border Guard Service rejected the Belarusian claim, saying Belarusian authorities have repeatedly tried to stage and direct beatings, the crippling or even deaths of migrants, while blaming Lithuania for such “inhumane treatment”.

The European Union has accused Mr Lukashenko of waging a “hybrid attack” against the bloc, encouraging migrants to cross into neighbouring EU members Poland and Lithuania to destabilise the bloc in revenge for sanctions in response to Belarus’s crackdown on protests that erupted after a contested presidential election last year.

Belarusian authorities have denied the accusations and shot back at the EU, accusing it of failing to offer safe passage to migrants. Since November 8, a large group of migrants, mostly Iraqi Kurds, has been stranded in Belarus at a border crossing with Poland, trapped as forces from the two countries face off against each other.

Most are fleeing conflict or a sense of hopelessness at home, and aim to reach Germany or other Western European countries.

Mr Lukashenko claimed yesterday that Belarusian border guards also found several other freezing migrants who were barely alive at an abandoned farmhouse near the border.

The Belarusian leader dismissed Western concerns about alleged Russian plans to invade Ukraine, which borders Belarus to the south, saying Moscow would have let him know about it if it had such intentions.

But he warned Ukrainian authorities that if they try to use force to reclaim areas controlled by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland known as Donbas, Belarus would stand squarely with Russia.