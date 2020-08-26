Belarusian court rejects opposition's bid to annul result of vote

The Belarusian Supreme Court has rejected an appeal lodged by opposition leader Svetlana Tsikhanouskaya to annul the results of the disputed August 9 presidential election, the Tass news agency reported.

Veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko declared a landslide win at the vote, sparking mass protests and allegations of election rigging.

Authorities in Belarus yesterday steadily cranked up the pressure on protesters pushing for the resignation of the country's authoritarian leader, jailing several opposition activists, summoning others for questioning and selectively ordering dozens of demonstrators to appear in court.

Courts in Minsk were considering charges against two members of a council that opposition activists established last week to negotiate a transition of power following Mr Lukashenko's victory of an election that critics contend was rigged.

Mr Lukashenko has firmly rebuffed offers of dialogue from the Co-ordination Council, which rejects the official results of the vote that extended his 26-year rule.

Yesterday, Sergei Dylevsky, a council member who led the strike-organising committee at the Minsk Tractor Plant, was handed a 10-day jail sentence. Another council member detained on Monday, Olga Kovalkova, is also facing court hearings.

Pavel Latushko, a former culture minister and diplomat who joined the opposition council, was summoned for questioning over his role in the opposition body. "They are trying to push me out of the country," Mr Latushko said.

Belarus's most famous writer, Svetlana Alexievich, who won the 2015 Nobel Prize for literature, received a summons after joining the council.

Protests in Belarus erupted after official results handed Mr Lukashenko a landslide victory with 80pc of the vote.

In a brutal crackdown in the initial days after the election, police detained nearly 7,000 people. Hundreds were injured when officers fiercely dispersed peaceful protesters with rubber bullets, stun grenades and clubs. At least three people died.

The bodies of two other opposition supporters were found hanged in forests.

Ms Tsikhanouskaya reaffirmed her push for a new presidential election in a speech to the EU delivered via video-link from Lithuania.

Ms Tsikhanouskaya said she was ready for dialogue with Mr Lukashenko's government.

"The intimidation will not work," she said. "We will not relent. We demand to respect our basic rights. We demand all political prisoners freed."

