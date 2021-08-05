Belarusian athlete diverts to Vienna at the last minute

Belarusian Sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya who took refuge in the Polish embassy in Tokyo, arrives at Narita International Airport wearing "I Run Clean" glasses to leave for Vienna

The Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya​​​​​​, who was offered a Polish visa after being dropped by her national team at the Tokyo Olympics, changed her travel plans yesterday at the last minute – because of security concerns.

A Polish government source said travel arrangements for Ms Tsimanouskaya were too widely known, and therefore had to be scrapped.

The official said it was necessary to be “extra careful” after what happened to a Ryanair flight in May, when a passenger jet was forced to land in Belarus, facilitating the arrest of an opposition journalist.

On Sunday, the 24-year-old was taken out of the Olympic Village by Belarusian sports officials who tried to send her home for criticising the national team. She managed to escape her Belarusian handers at the airport, and sought police protection.

Ms Tsimanouskaya, who was offered a humanitarian visa by Poland so she can seek political asylum, was due to fly to Warsaw on a direct flight from Japan yesterday morning.

But instead she changed her tickets and boarded a flight to Vienna. She landed in the Austrian capital yesterday afternoon, and is expected to travel on to Poland from there.

Her parents were contacted earlier this week by the Belarusian Olympic Committee and told that their daughter had been recruited by foreign spies and that she had to return “immediately”.

She was kicked out of the team over the weekend after she criticised a last-minute decision to put her in the relay race, when Belarus found itself short of athletes who had completed enough doping tests.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko last week berated the national team for its dismal performance at the Games, saying the government had spoiled the athletes by paying them too much.

Meanwhile, a court in Minsk yesterday opened hearings in the criminal case against Maria Kalesnikava, who emerged as one of the faces of the Belarusian opposition last summer – before she was jailed in September.

The 39-year-old stands trial together with her legal adviser Maxim Znak. Both face three sets of charges – most seriously, one of collusion to overthrow the government, which carries a sentence of up to 12 years in prison.

Ms Kalesnikava was arrested last year when she foiled the regime’s plan to expel her from the country by tearing up her passport and throwing the pieces in the face of KGB officers.

The trial was held behind closed doors, allegedly for reasons of “national security”, while Mr Lukashenko’s critics said the regime fears the reaction if she is seen in public.

Lithuania’s foreign minister has urged the EU to do more to combat a growing migrant crisis on its border with Belarus, as the Lukashenko regime continues to send hundreds of Iraqi migrants into the EU every day.

The Lithuanian minister said: “The EU could tell countries like Iraq that there’s a list of instruments that we will use if they don’t stop these flights to Minsk. We know that these people are not tourists.”

