Belarus students boycott school as split appears in opposition

Tens of thousands of demonstrators have gathered in the capital of Belarus, beginning the fourth week of daily protests over the poll (AP)

Thousands of students boycotted the start of the school year in Belarus yesterday and signs of a possible rift appeared in an opposition alliance that has led weeks of protests against veteran President Alexander Lukashenko.

Mr Lukashenko faces the biggest challenge of his 26-year rule since claiming victory in an election last month that opponents say was rigged. Mr Lukashenko denies electoral fraud and shows no sign of backing down.

In a rare public reproach, his main challenger, Svetlana Tikhanouskaya, issued a statement criticising the strategy of another opposition group with which she formed an alliance during the election campaign.

Ms Tikhanouskaya fled into exile two days after the August 9 election. From her new base in Lithuania, she declared herself the rightful winner and launched an opposition council with the aim of ensuring a peaceful transfer of power.

Ms Tikhanouskaya said the council "should not be dominated by any political party", after opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova and the team of jailed presidential candidate Viktor Babariko announced the creation of a party called 'Together'. She also said the declared aim of Mr Babariko and Ms Kolesnikova's camp to enact constitutional reform was a distraction from the goal of removing Mr Lukashenko and holding new elections.

Ms Kolesnikova's camp said it did not wish to disrupt the work of the council, and that it backed Ms Tikhanouskaya's call for new elections.

"Not a single Belarusian doubts Svetlana Tikhanouskaya's victory, and that her victory was stolen," it said.

Answering a call from Ms Tikhanouskaya, students waving opposition flags staged marches and collected signatures outside several colleges in Minsk, calling for Mr Lukashenko to step down.

Video footage showed students being dragged away from a crowd and detained by masked security forces.

There were also new protests yesterday at two high-profile industrial plants and a business park just outside Minsk.

Mr Lukashenko sought to draw a line under the demonstrations against his rule as he visited a training college in southwestern Belarus.

"The president emphasised that the eventful summer is over," the official Belta news agency said.

The European Union has been working on a list of individuals to target with sanctions but is expected to exclude Mr Lukashenko.

Western countries are wary of provoking an intervention by Russia.

