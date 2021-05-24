Belarus Ryanair flight incident: Who is Raman Protasevich, the moment the plane was diverted and what happens next?

Journalist and blogger Raman Protasevich was arrested after the Ryanair plane in which he was traveling was diverted to Belarus after a reported “bomb threat”.

After landing in Minsk, Mr Protasevich and his girlfriend were detained by authorities and the plane continued its journey to Lithuania.

The opposition in Belarus and western officials have denounced the incident as a hijacking operation by the country’s government.

Who is Raman Protasevich – and what happens next?

Who is Raman Pratasevich?

Raman Protasevich is 26 years old. He is the former editor of the Poland-based online channel NEXTA on the social media platform, Telegram. He became a primary facilitator of protest and dissent against the Belarus’ authoritarian president Alexander Lukashenko regime.

The channel broadcast footage of protests against the regime. His social media feed from exile has been one of the last remaining independent outlets for news about Belarus since a mass crackdown on dissent last year.

He now works for Belamova, a different Telegram channel.

What happened?

Mr Pratasevich was on board the Ryanair flight from Athens, Greece, to the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius when it changed course to head for Minsk. Mr Pratasevich was arrested on arrival.

Belarus says it was acting in response to a bomb threat on the flight, which turned out to be a false alarm. It said on Monday its ground controllers had given guidance to the flight but had not ordered it to land.

State media said the decision to intervene had been ordered personally by President Alexander Lukashenko.

Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary said this morning he believed security agents had been on the flight and had disembarked in Minsk. That would mean the operation had effectively been coordinated with spies operating on the ground in Greece.

Passenger and witness Marius Rutkauskas spoke after the plane arrived in Vilnius following several hours in the Belarusian capital.

“I saw this Belarusian guy with girlfriend sitting right behind us,” he said, referencing Sofia Sapega, 23, who was travelling with him.

“He freaked out when the pilot said the plane is diverted to Minsk. He said there’s a death penalty awaiting him there.

“We sat for an hour after the landing. Then they started releasing passengers and took those two. We did not see them again.”

Where is Protasevich?

Protasevich's whereabouts were not made public. It is believed he could be detained in a KGB prison.

A university in Vilnius said one of its students, Sofia Sapega, 23, was travelling with him and had also been detained.

Sofia Sapega is a Russian citizen. She is a law student at the European Humanities University (EHU), which was founded in Minsk in 1992 but relocated in 2004 to neighbouring Lithuania. She is understood to have been travelling for a presentation on her thesis.

What happens Protasevich now?

Mr Pratasevich faces extremism charges in Belarus, including organising mass riots and inciting social hatred, relating to the protests last year. He could face 15 years in jail if convicted of several charges.

A fellow passenger on the flight heard Pratasevich reference a “death penalty awaiting him in Belarus” after he heard the flight was being diverted.

What are international players doing?

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said this morning; "This was effectively aviation piracy, state sponsored." This language was echoed by a number of other countries. Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said: "It is dangerous, reckless, and naturally the EU is going to act."

The French presidency said a request had been sent to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to suspend international flights over Belarusian air space. Banning the Belarusian state carrier Belavia from European airports would also be discussed, as well as unspecified measures regarding ground transport links.

A Latvian airline, airBaltic, became the first to announce it would no longer use Belarusian air space, and Cyprus-registered Avia Solutions said its Lithuania-based airlines would do the same.

Lithuania's transport minister, Marius Skuodis, said Poland's LOT and Hungarian airline Wizzair would follow suit and announced that all flights to and from Lithuanian airports must from midnight GMT avoid Belarusian air space.

Still, the options for Western retaliation appear limited. The Montreal-based ICAO has no regulatory power, and the EU has no authority over flights taking off and landing in Belarus or flying over its air space, apart from direct flights that originate or land in Europe. Belarus has shrugged off previous rounds of EU and U.S. financial sanctions.

It has also been suggested that sanctions are placed on Belarus – or that institutions such as the European Investment Bank should not participate in projects that finance Minsk.

And what are Russia saying?

Given the security ties between Minsk and Moscow, some European politicians openly speculated whether Russia may have played a role, which would escalate an incident involving a small European pariah state into one involving a superpower.

Radoslaw Sikorski, a former Polish foreign minister and now member of the European parliament, tweeted: "If it turns out that the KGB operatives who boarded the @Ryanair plane highjacked to Minsk were Russian, then Russian personnel and Russian assets should also be sanctioned."

He proposed halting Russia's huge Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany.