Belarus police use water guns and batons to tackle protests

Hurt: An injured man is assisted during an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk. Photo: REUTERS/Stringer

Security forces in Belarus have detained dozens of protesters and used force, including water cannons and batons, to break up crowds demanding a new presidential election.

Footage published by local news outlets showed police officers wearing black balaclavas dragging protesters into unmarked black vans and beating protesters with their batons at a rally that drew thousands on to the streets of Minsk, the capital.

One sequence showed a police van unleashing a powerful jet of water from a cannon into crowds, visibly pushing them back.

Belarus, a former Soviet republic closely allied with Russia, has been rocked by street protests and strikes since authorities announced that veteran strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko had won an August 9 vote by a landslide.

People have since taken to the streets every week to demand that Mr Lukashenko step down and allow for a new election to be held.

Mr Lukashenko, a former collective farm manager who has been in power since 1994, denies his win was the result of cheating.

Expand Close Tactic: Police use dyed water to mark protesters for later arrest. Photo: STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images AFP via Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tactic: Police use dyed water to mark protesters for later arrest. Photo: STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images

Security forces have detained more than 13,000 people ­during a post-election crackdown, some of whom have been later freed.

Mr Lukashenko's key political opponents are either in jail or have fled abroad.

Yesterday's violence followed a meeting Mr Lukashenko held on Saturday in a Minsk jail with detained opposition leaders, an unusual event that prompted some opposition activists to believe he was preparing to make concessions.

Police in Minsk said yesterday they had detained "several dozen" people.

Russia's Interfax news agency reported that about 50 people had been detained and that police had used stun ­grenades to dispel demonstrators.

The United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada have imposed sanctions against a string of senior officials in Belarus accused of fraud and human rights abuses in the wake of the presidential election.

Opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanouskaya, who is now based in Lithuania, has called for new elections and for all political prisoners to be freed.

"We will continue to march peacefully and persistently and demand what is ours: new free and transparent elections," Ms Tikhanouskaya wrote online yesterday.

Similar rallies were held in other cities across the country yesterday.

Irish Independent