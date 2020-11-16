Belarus police arrest hundreds at memorial for protester who died

Converging: Belarusian riot police rush towards a demonstrator during an opposition rally in Minsk over the election result. Photo: AP

Belarusian police detained hundreds of people who took to the streets in mass demonstrations yesterday chanting “I’m going out”, the last known written words of an anti-government protester who died last week.

A witness in the capital Minsk said police had used tear gas, rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse the crowds demonstrating against President Alexander Lukashenko. Belarus has been mired in political crisis for months. Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets every week since an election in August that they say was rigged, something Mr Lukasheko denies. They want the veteran leader, in power for 26 years, to resign.

The street rallies were re-ignited following the death of Roman Bondarenko, a 31-year old anti-government protester. He died in hospital in Minsk last Thursday following what demonstrators said was a severe beating by security forces.

The interior ministry has denied responsibility for Mr Bondarenko’s death, saying he was killed in a scuffle with civilians.

Security forces in riot gear and shields yesterday flooded the square where Mr Bondarenko was detained, pulling down opposition flags, kicking over memorial lamps and dragging people from the crowds and frog-marching them to vans, a witness said.

Video footage by local media also showed security forces entering apartments in the area in search of protesters. A video clip posted on social media showed three men in riot gear attending to a man who appeared to be unconscious.

The Viasna (Spring) human rights group said 504 people had been detained so far by police so far during yesterday’s protests around the country.



Svetlana Tsikhanouskaya, Mr Lukashenko’s main opponent, who fled into exile in Lithuania after the election three months ago, said on social media she supported yesterday’s rallies in memory of Mr Bondarenko.

The European Union described Mr Bondarenko’s death as “an outrageous and shameful result of the actions by the Belarusian authorities... (who have) directly and violently carried out repression of their own population”.

Irish Independent